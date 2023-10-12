Meet the frontrunners for New Jersey’s next senator

Amidst Menendez's impending departure, two frontrunners have emerged as potential replacements: Rep. Andy Kim and New Jersey's First Lady Tammy Murphy (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons/“ Congressman Andy Kim, 116th Congress ” by https://kim.house.gov/about . November 16, 2018).

By Shaim Akhtar

Staff Writer

New Jersey's Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez is facing various corruption charges, and his resignation is becoming apparent due to the loss of support from New Jersey's Democratic party, previously reported by The Signal. Amidst Menendez's impending departure, two frontrunners have emerged as potential replacements: Rep. Andy Kim and New Jersey's First Lady Tammy Murphy.

In response to Menendez's indictment, Kim released a statement reaffirming New Jersey's commitment to equality under the law and announcing his senatorial bid.

On his senatorial bid announcement, Kim stated, "I believe it's time we restore faith in our democracy, and that's why I am stepping up and running for Senate."

Regarding Menedez’s corruption charges, Kim said, "I believe New Jersey deserves better."

While there has been no official statement regarding Murphy's rumored senatorial bid, a close source has revealed that she is "seriously considering a run" after the state’s legislature elections in November, as reported by Axios.

In terms of political experience, both candidates have diverse and varied backgrounds in New Jersey and beyond.

Kim grew up in Cherry Hill, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Chicago, and obtained a Masters and Doctorate in international relations from Oxford University. After completing his education, Kim joined the State Department as a foreign service officer, where he served as an adviser to American military leaders in Afghanistan. Subsequently, he transitioned to the White House National Security Council during the Obama Administration. In 2017, invigorated by inefficient healthcare policies affecting his newborn son’s medical conditions, Kim ran for New Jersey's third congressional district and emerged victorious a year later.

As representative, Kim serves on the House Armed Services and House Foreign Affairs Committees, working on bills aimed at promoting healthcare, supporting local businesses and strengthening national defense. Notably, during the summer, Kim successfully passed legislation designed to aid and protect the interests of small businesses.

Murphy, on the other hand, grew up in Virginia and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and communications from the University of Virginia. After completing her education, Murphy became involved in multiple financial firms, including Goldman Sachs and Investcorp. After leaving the finance world, Murphy co-founded the 2nd Floor Youth Helpline and New Start, an economic think-tank for New Jersey residents. Alongside her work with non-profit organizations, she served as the secretary of former Vice President Al Gore's Climate Reality Action Fund. Currently, Murphy sits on the boards of Tufts University and the University of Virginia, and serves as the co-owner of the women’s soccer team, NJ/NY Gotham FC.

As New Jersey's First Lady, Murphy advocates for infant and maternal health, climate change, education and women-owned businesses. To underscore her commitment, Murphy has collaborated with the N.J.’s Department of Education to integrate climate change education into the curriculum of public schools. Furthermore, Murphy has partnered with the N.J.’s Economic Development Authority to boost investment in women-led businesses.

Ultimately, the dishonorable events surrounding Menendez could potentially mark a new chapter in New Jersey politics. If Murphy becomes the next senator, she will be the first female senator in the state, yet if Kim wins, he will be the first senator of Asian descent in the state.