Men’s soccer suffers close losses in final two away games

By Isabella Darcy

Opinions Editor

The College’s men’s soccer team lost its final two away games of the season last week to Rowan University and New Jersey City University. These results bring the College’s overall record to 3-12-2.

The Lions fell 4-3 to Rowan University on Oct. 18, but not without putting up a fight.

Rowan quickly made it onto the scoreboard, finding the back of the net in the 13th minute. By halftime, the Profs were up 2-0, with goals from graduate student Sergio Sola Garcia and sophomore Johnny Troiano.

Despite the score, the game was pretty evenly matched in the first half, with the Lions having four shots and the Profs having six.

The second half began similar to the first, with the Profs scoring 13 minutes in. A little over a minute later, the Profs got another goal, bringing the score to 4-0.

Goal differential was high, and tensions were higher. Rowan racked up 17 fouls in the second half, some of which resulted in penalty kicks for the College.

In the 83rd minute, the Lions made it onto the scoreboard when sophomore midfielder Massimo Rodio scored off of a penalty kick.

Just a few minutes later, Rowan freshman Carill Asanji committed a yellow-card-worthy foul which resulted in a penalty kick for the Lions. Freshman midfielder Chris Meder took up the penalty kick and scored the Lions’ second goal of the game.

Meder proved to be a valuable part of the Lions’ offense, assisting freshman forward Hayden Wiltsey’s 87th-minute goal within two minutes of scoring one of his own.

The College has not been able to find the back of the net since Wiltsey’s goal against the Profs.

The Lions dropped 2-0 to New Jersey City University at their final away game on Oct. 22.

Things were looking good for the Lions by the end of the first half. The score was 0-0, and the Lions had 11 shots while the Gothic Knights only had eight.

Within the first six minutes of the second half, the game turned in the Gothic Knights’ favor.

Junior Danny Tobon and senior Jorkaef Fallas assisted sophomore Juan Vizcaino in scoring New Jersey City University’s first goal of the game in the 51st minute.

Fallas scored a goal of his own in the 85th minute, with an assist from senior Sergio Tarrida.

Throughout the game, the College managed to get off 21 shots, but did not make it onto the scoreboard.

The College has not won a game since Sept. 22, when the Lions beat Ramapo College 1-0, but they have one more chance to break their losing streak.

The Lions play their final game of the regular season on Oct. 25 against Rutgers-Camden at Lions Stadium.