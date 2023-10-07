Navigating life's depths: A journey through Del Water Gap's 'I Miss You Already + I Haven't Left Yet’

By Jasmine Lee

Staff Writer

Samuel Holden Jaffe, professionally known as Del Water Gap, shares the ups and downs of his life in his recently released album "I Miss You Already + I Haven't Left Yet."

Released on Sept. 29, this 12-track second album explores a captivating fusion of indie-pop, folk and rock elements, forging a diverse sound that remains true to Del Water Gap’s signature style. Known for his unique and diverse approach to songwriting, Del Water Gap is an American indie-pop musician and record producer.

The album ventures into uncharted thematic territory by addressing addiction, self-acceptance and the complexities of romantic relationships. This exploration reflects Jaffe’s recent journey of newfound fame and sobriety, as well as his experiences with loss.

Some of my favorite tracks on this album include “All We Ever Do Is Talk,” “NFU,” “Beach House” and “Want It All.”

The initial track of the album, titled “All We Ever Do Is Talk,” delves into the intricate dynamics of romantic relationships. It delves into the gradual deterioration of connection with a partner, attributing it to the repetitive and draining nature of communication.

I particularly resonate with the pre-chorus: “All we ever do is talk / Man, I’m so exhausted / Circles ‘til we’re nauseous / And what happened?” These lines express a yearning for change or a return to the simpler times at the start of a relationship.

Track four on this album is titled “NFU,” and its lyrics vividly convey the emotional turmoil associated with love and its subsequent loss. With its understated guitar chords, the song creates an intimate ambiance, and the subtle percussion adds a touch of longing. The minimalist instrumentation places Del Water Gap's unfiltered vocals at the forefront, highlighting vulnerability and introspection.

In track eight, “Beach House,” the focus shifted towards more somber themes. The song's lyrics delve into the topic of addiction, a subject that Jaffe has openly discussed regarding his recent struggles and subsequent sobriety.

According to The Ithacan, crafting this album without relying on this addiction as his muse posed a significant challenge. This song's emotional impact runs deep and is bound to leave a profound impression on listeners.

The final track, “Want It All,” explored the challenges of transitioning away from a harmful habit while still wrestling with cravings for it. This song encompasses elements of both folk and rock genres, and Jaffe's emotive, slightly slurred vocals convey the deep emotions within the lyrics. As you listen, you can feel the narrator's inner struggle, as they grapple with the conflicting thoughts urging them to return to their old habits.

This album invites its audience to undertake a sincere and emotionally charged voyage into the inner world of Del Water Gap. Its personal nature provides insight into the artist's genuine and relatable qualities, making him appear refreshingly human and down to earth. With its rich offerings, this album stands as a compelling listening experience that should not be overlooked.