NCT Announces new team

NCT Announces a new team. The new team is set to debut in 2024 (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons, TeacupTaeyong, July 15, 2023).

By Olivia Harrison

Staff Writer

Korean pop band Neo Culture Technology (NCT) has announced its formation of a new team, set to debut in 2024.

The newest unit of NCT was formed on a survival style American Idol-esque game show, NCT Universe: LASTART. The strongest-fit competitors competed for a spot in the new boy band sub group. They had to be able to sing, dance and be visually appealing to fans.

The six members: Sion, Riku, Yushi, Daeyoung, Ryo and Sakuya have already launched new social media accounts on Instagram and X as well as a pre-debut single. Jungmin, another winner on the show, was supposed to be a part of the group as well, but backed out due to health issues.

NCT is known for being a K-pop group built up of many little groups, known as units. Introduced in January 2016, they debuted with 26 members each in five original mini groups. Now, with the success from their show NCT Universe: LASTART, they have a sixth unit. The new group marks another new first for NCT: It is NCT’s first time debuting as a Japanese pop unit/group.

Currently, there is no name for the newest group, but they are being referred to as NCT NEW TEAM by their company, SM entertainment.

As a six person group, they have already released an EP with two songs called “Hands Up!”, which has gained popularity for being vibrant, up beat and poppy, much like other NCT music.

In addition to the newest EP, the group is set to embark on a pre-debut tour across Japan. The first announced concerts will be held in Shibuya, Tokyo on Oct. 8 and 9.

Despite the excitement from most fans, others are uncertain of the newest units future. Many resent the fact there is another new NCT line (specifically focusing on Japanese pop) but other fans argue that while there was uncertainty with WayV (their Chinese pop unit), people soon came to love them and they were very successful.

Naturally, Nctzens, the name for fans of NCT, are eager to see what happens when they debut and for their pre-debut concert. Following the success of the other groups/units, and judging from their newest EP, fans believe that NCT NEW TEAM will live up to the high expectations.

If you would like to follow NCT NEW TEAM pre-debut, make sure to follow their Twitter/X account (@NCT_newteam) and Instagram (@nctnewteam).