NHL Contenders and Pretenders

By Nathaniel Tennesen

Contributor

The 106th season of the National Hockey League began just over two weeks ago, and it appears that it will be just as electric as last year’s, as there are many storylines heading into it.

The 2022-23 season was one for the ages. The Boston Bruins put together the greatest regular season record of all time but were knocked out by the Florida Panthers in the first round of the playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights, in their sixth-ever season, won their first Stanley Cup.

All eyes have been on Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard. Since being drafted first overall in June, Bedard has become one of the new faces of the league. He is one of many rookies this year who will be in the mix to win the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.

There are also many faces in new places. Pierre-Luc Dubois joined the Los Angeles Kings, Alex DeBrincat left the Ottawa Senators to join his hometown Detroit Red Wings, and reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson was traded from the San Jose Sharks to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 2022-23 season saw many teams make a new name for themselves in the hunt for the Stanley Cup, and this new season will be just as entertaining.

While we are just over two weeks into the new season, some teams have started hot and others slow. However, with the grind of an 82-game season, the standings are constantly changing. This article will look at some of the teams who have started hot and cold, and see if they can hoist Lord Stanley next June.

Philadelphia Flyers: Pretenders

Despite starting 3-1-1, it will be another rough season in Philadelphia. In the first official year of their rebuild, the focus will be set on gaining another high draft pick in 2024 and giving the younger players a chance to make an impact.

There are talented players on the main roster with high upside, but not enough to make a push for a playoff spot or a lack of finishing near last in the standings. All eyes will be following their top prospects in their respective leagues, especially Cutter Gauthier and Matvei Michkov.

Detroit Red Wings: Pretenders

Sitting second in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the overall league standings, the Detroit Red Wings have been making noise in the first couple of weeks. Owning a 5-1-0 record, they defeated an exciting Ottawa Senators team 5-2 on Oct. 21, despite being heavily outshot.

Alex DeBrincat is off to a hot start with eight goals in six games played and captain Dylan Larkin is cruising with 11 points of his own.

However, despite bringing in talented free agents, Detroit will be on the outside looking in on a playoff spot again this year. General Manager Steve Yzerman has a plan in place to bring playoff hockey back to the Motor City, but it will take at least another year as chemistry continues to be built.

New Jersey Devils: Contenders

The Devils were red hot in 2022-23, and they only got better during this past offseason. Bringing in Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames via trade has potentially created one of the best lines in the NHL with him alongside Jack Hughes and Timo Meier. Meier has started this season a little behind, but there is no cause for concern.

Hughes proved last year that he is a superstar in the league now, scoring 99 points, which was a Devils all-time single-season record, and he currently leads the league in points with 10. Starting the new season 2-1-1, the Devils are legitimate Stanley Cup contenders this season and will be for a long time with their plethora of young talent.

New York Rangers: Contenders

Getting knocked out by the Devils in the first round was a heartbreaker for the Rangers last year, but they will be looking for revenge in 2023-24. It is hard to bet against goaltender Igor Shesterkin between the pipes, but the Rangers will need their young forwards to step up this year.

Alexis Lafreniere and Kappo Kakko desperately need to have breakout years for the Rangers to make the same noise they made in the playoffs in 2022. Fans know what they will get out of Shesterkin, Chris Kreider, and Artemi Panarin. But for the Rangers to truly take the next step, Lafreniere and Kakko also need to take their next steps.

Edmonton Oilers: Contenders

The Oilers look like a mess right now. Starting 1-3-1, their goaltending remains a problem. However, it is impossible to bet against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

A Canadian team has not won the Stanley Cup since 1993, but the Oilers are one of the top favorites to end Canada’s curse. McDavid and Draisaitl can single-handedly change the outcome of games on their merit, but there is also a bevy of talent on the roster. There is plenty of time to work out the kinks on the goaltending side, and once things become stable, the Oilers will be a major threat come playoff time.