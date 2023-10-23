Swae Lee - The performer of this year’s annual fall concert

By Lake DiStefano

Staff Writer

College Union Board has announced the performer for their annual fall concert: Swae Lee. The announcement was done via an Instagram post, after a series of cryptic and vague teasers were posted in the leadup to the announcement.

Swae Lee is an American rapper with a staggering 35 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His claim to fame was initially sparked by his involvement as one-half of the sibling duo: Rae Sremmurd. While working together, they produced four studio albums: “SremmLife,” “SremmLife 2,” “SR3MM” and “Sremm 4 Life.” As a duo, they made their mark on the music industry and captured the attention of many as a fanbase formed around the project.

Despite working on Rae Sremmurd with his brother, Slim Jxmmi, Swae Lee has also carved out his own success as a solo artist through a series of successful collaborations. He made his initial debut as a solo act as a feature on Mike WILL Made-It’s “Drinks on Us,” and has continued to guest on other notable artist’s tracks since then. Some of his most notable features are: “Unforgettable” with French Montana, “Sicko Mode” with Travis Scott, “Sunflower” with Post Malone and “LALA [Unlocked]” with Alicia Keys. As evident by the string of successful singles, his influence and presence in the hip-hop sphere is undeniable.

In 2018, he was featured on the soundtrack for the film Black Panther alongside R&B singer Khlaid. The two contributed a track called “The Ways” to the project.

This would be followed up by his debut single a few months later: “Hurt to Look.” The track has Swae Lee listed as its artist, with Rae Sremmurd credited as a feature. This trend would continue as his solo debut would release as a b-side to “SR3MM,” despite all of the tracks listing him as the main artist rather than Rae Sremmurd. This b-side album entitled “Swaecation” is Swae Lee’s only solo project as of now, with its nine tracks, as well as his many collaborations, making up his discography.

In terms of the CUB concert itself, it is set to take place on Nov. 9 in the recreation center. The show is expected to begin at 8:30 p.m., with doors closing at 9:30. Student tickets are $5, and guest tickets are $10. Tickets will be available to purchase starting Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the following link: tcnjcenterforhearts.universitytickets.com.

In the post announcing the event, a few extra bits of information were shared for students of the college in specific. Students should login with their “tcnj.edu” email and password in order for the event to appear. In terms of guests, students are able to add one guest ticket to their order, but the guest ticket must be bought when purchasing one’s individual ticket. All guests must be 18+ and show up with the student who purchased their ticket. Lastly, there are a limited number of guest tickets, 500 to be exact, so it is recommended that students be timely with their transactions to best ensure their chances of acquiring them.

With now both the performer and specifics of the event confirmed, anticipation for the annual fall concert can officially begin. After all, as stated in the announcement post, “it’s going to be EPIC!!”