The Eras Tour Movie: Not Your Usual Movie Theater Experience

By Rebecca Farber

Contributor

2023’s favorite celebrity, Taylor Swift, adored by hopeless romantic girls and notorious for emptying parents' wallets worldwide, premiered her concert film of "The Eras Tour” on Friday, Oct. 13.

Much like the live show itself, the film is a meticulously choreographed masterpiece that lives up to the anticipation surrounding the Eras Tour concert experience. Flashing lights, bright and sparkly outfits, adoring energy, and the performance of a lifetime–all on the big screen.

During the performance, Swift seamlessly transitions across seventeen years of music from her ten studio albums, dedicating an 'era' to each of them within the set. Opening the movie with an overhead shot of SoFi Stadium assisted with text at the bottom of the screen, viewers learn that the filming took place over the duration of her shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Notably, this film isn't a typical documentary style tour diary at all; it's primarily a recording of the live concert, devoid of interviews, side discussions or behind-the-scenes clips. Swift made it explicitly clear that this movie isn't meant to be a passive viewing experience like traditional cinema. Singing, dancing, taking pictures and chatting are all encouraged while watching.

Although this show is meant to be a free spirited experience for fans, many theaters still implicated some side rules to ensure the safety of all movie-goers. Those include statements such as this one from AMC Theaters: “We encourage dancing and singing throughout this concert film event, but please do not dance on our seats or block other guests from viewing, safely walking or exiting the auditorium.”

I had the pleasure of experiencing this cinematic abnormality in an AMC theater on the release night. Having previously attended her Eras Tour show at Metlife Stadium in May, the atmosphere in the cinema was reminiscent of the electric energy I felt at the live performance.

While my particular theater wasn't very excited by the film, there's nothing quite like belting out the lyrics to your favorite songs amidst a crowd of like-minded fans. Glancing around the room every so often to see rhinestone-studded, shimmering outfits made of bright colors and gems, cowgirl hats galore and 13s written on hands in blue marker made me feel as if I was back at her live show.

Videos of theaters around the world are starting to go viral, showcasing this unique and interactive movie-watching experience. Notably, in the Philippines, clips of large audiences, all on their feet and singing passionately, have become a sensation on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

This movie was such a thoughtful gesture made by Swift. Thousands and thousands of fans stripped of their ability to see her live–whether that be for financial reasons or the war that was the Ticketmaster que–now have the opportunity to watch her performance and be surrounded by the beautiful chaos that is a room of Swifties singing like there’s no tomorrow.

‘The Eras Tour’ film offers a wonderful opportunity for those who missed the chance to see Swift live, to relish the extraordinary spectacle she puts on. The movie provides a fantastic experience, especially for those who admire Swift's artful lyrics, wit, and stage performance.