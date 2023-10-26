‘The Stuff of Dreams’: A stellar performance by the College Choirs

The choirs united their voices in the uplifting “I Sing Because I’m Happy” by Charles H. Gabriel to conclude the concert. (Photo courtesy of Alena Bitonti / Staff Writer)

By Alena Bitonti

Staff Writer

Family, friends and students gathered in Mayo Concert Hall on Oct. 20 to enjoy the combined voices of the College’s Choral Ensembles. The fall concert, titled “The Stuff of Dreams,” incorporated music inspired by reaching for the stars, both literally and figuratively.

The show began with College Choir and Treble Ensemble’s rendition of “Modimo,” composed by Michael Barrett. “Modimo” is a song of celebration and praise from South Africa, and their rendition featured improvised percussion by Xzavier Jimenez and traditional Sesotho melody. The performance echoed throughout the hall and set the scene for an enchanting evening.

The prestigious Chorale, directed by Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities John P. Leonard, followed the performance with two pieces: “Ad Astra,” by Jacob Navarund, and “In Remembrance,” by Eleanor Daley.

The first arrangement included a driving piano part played by pianist Hehsun Chun-Smith. The musical descent towards the stars radiated a sense of hope and empowerment, followed by a deeply moving piece about remembering the dead through the beauties of the world.

The Treble Ensemble, directed by Heather Mitchell, performed “Never One Thing,” by May Erlewine. Under the guidance of conductor Nyah Charles and accompaniment by Jack Bonica on the conga, the Ensemble sang a powerful narrative of personal revolution.

The College Choir then told a sailor’s journey through the sea shanty “Blow the Candles Out,” composed by Michael Richardson, followed by Chorale’s ethereal rendition of “Sure on This Shining Night,” by Morten Lauridsen.

“True Light,” composed by Keith Hampton, was delivered by the combined voices of College Choir and Treble Ensemble. The spiritual song includes the opening phrases of the traditional “This Little Light of Mine.” Two solos in the middle of the piece were adapted and sung by Andrew Holt and Ava Milsom.

The Chorale returned with two more pieces, “Leonardo Dreams of His Flying Machine” composed by Eric Whitacre and “Precious Lord” by Thomas Dorsey.

The first piece tells the tale of Leonardo DaVinci working on his plans to create the world’s first machine to carry a human through the sky. It featured sopranos Alyssa Cuccurullo, Ella Anzuini and Amelia Phillips, altos Nyah Charles and Sarah Granholm, tenor Samuel Regen, along with Marin Cowell, Maxwell Mahaffey and Ryan Whitmore on percussion. The performance breathtakingly captured the essence of dreaming and pushing boundaries of human capability.

The second piece, a gospel hymn, took the audience on a different emotional journey and demonstrated the Chorale’s true versatility.

At the close of the memorable evening, Leonard delivered a speech with heartfelt gratitude.

“These musicians bring Heather and I such joy,” he told the audience. “How lucky are we to be able to work with them? They have displayed amazing energy and enthusiasm this semester at every rehearsal.”

Leonard gave recognition to collaborative pianists Stefanie Watson and Akiko Hosaki, who were unable to be at the concert.

The choirs then united their voices in the uplifting “I Sing Because I’m Happy” by Charles H. Gabriel to conclude the concert. The performance was led by Andrew Holt with Anthony Giordano on the drums.

“That was my favorite song,” said freshman business major Riley Manfredi, a member of Treble Ensemble. “It’s so fun to perform and I hope the audience enjoyed it as much as we enjoyed singing it.”

It is safe to say that the audience enjoyed the exceptional performance. This uplifting song was a fitting end to a night filled with joy and a celebration of dreams.