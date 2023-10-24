Troye Sivan Stuns with new album “Something To Give Each Other”

By Alyssa Serrano

Troye Sivan returns to the music scene with his third album “Something To Give Each Other.” The album is 10 songs long and was released Friday, Oct. 13.

Sivan’s album starts on a high note with the lead single “Rush.” Whereas his previous album, “Bloom,” was very vulnerable, with Sivan discussing his experiences as a young, gay man coming into his identity, “Rush” is fun and confident. This album feels like Sivan is in a position where he can let loose and have fun, and “Rush” is the perfect song to start with its fast tempo and catchy chorus.

“What’s The Time Where You Are” is my favorite song on the album. The beat of this song is infectious, every time I hear this song I want to get up and jump around the room. I think the soundbites Sivan used on this track are also really fun; they just fit so well with the vibe of the song. It feels like Sivan bottled up the summer of 2016 and just let it out in the studio.

My second favorite on the album follows with “One of Your Girls.” I don’t think the beginning line of the pre-chorus, “Face card, no cash, no credit,” has left my head since my first listen; it’s like ridiculously catchy.

The lyrics of this song are quite sad, as they discuss Sivan’s experiences with men who had never been interested in another man before. A lot of the lyrics allude to Sivan trying to meet that person’s standards, even though they have only ever been in heterosexual relationships. This is a truly heartbreaking but frustratingly real experience for many LGBTQ+ people.

Sivan is joined by Guitarricadelafuente, a Spanish singer and songwriter, on “In My Room.” Guitarricadelafuente’s voice is very relaxed and soft, and it both suits the vibe of this song and combines really nicely with Sivan’s voice. This track has a magical vibe to it that reminds me of “telepatía” by Kali Uchis.

The organs on “Still Got It” are my favorite part of the track; they make it seem so dramatic and intense. The backing instrumentals and vocals are so stunning in this song.

Despite it being my least favorite on the album, “Can’t Go Back, Baby” is still a great song. I like the beat and Sivan’s vocals never fail, but I don’t love the voice repeating the title throughout it. Otherwise, the song is beautiful, and the lyrics are especially devastating because of how relatable his experience is.

“Get Me Started” is so fun. It’s very high energy and reminds me of something that would play at a beach bar. This song uses a sample from “Shooting Stars” by Bag Raiders, which gives it a nostalgic vibe. I remember when “Shooting Stars” was everywhere, and I couldn’t scroll once without it playing in the back of a video.

The next song, “Silly,” brings old-school EDM vibes; it’d be perfect for a dance club. The keyboard and drums are the standouts on this track.

“Honey” is another one of my favorites. I love the introduction; this song would be a good road trip song. I can see it playing in the background of a show when the main character is undergoing an important journey. I particularly love how the beat gets faster as it gets closer to the chorus.

The last song of the album, “How To Stay With You,” has a very groovy beat. The trumpets are the highlight of this song, adding the perfect touch. This track would be good walking music; I could see myself listening to it as I walk around campus.

Considering how good all of Sivan’s previous albums are, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I didn’t want to get my hopes up as a lot of albums lately haven’t been as good as their predecessors, but it’s safe to say Sivan has blown my expectations out of the park!

