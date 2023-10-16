Unveiling the artistry of four Seniors in the BFA Senior Solo Exhibition

By Jasmine Lee

Step into the world of artistic excellence as four talented senior fine arts students – Jessie Bodnar, Brighid Keller, Jenna Clayton and Emily Vargas, unveil their individual exhibitions. These captivating displays are hosted in AIMM 111 and 119, enticing viewers until Oct.18.

Within the framework of their Professional Practice course, senior students must curate a solo exhibition, crafting a significant collection of their work for presentation in an exhibition venue.

Each of the four exhibitions provided a unique viewer experience, effectively conveying the artists’ individual messages in their distinct styles. Through mediums such as papier-mâché, photography and diverse 3D displays utilizing various materials, these artists expressed their emotions in diverse and creative ways.

Specializing in photography and video, Bodnar found inspiration in Wendy Cope’s poem “The Orange,” which celebrates the joy of spending time with loved ones and cherishing life’s simple pleasures, such as sharing an orange, taking leisurely strolls in the park or shopping.

Bodnar’s images radiated happiness and positivity, notably evident in her choice of using friends as models, a creative twist that beautifully resonated with the poem's themes.

In the same exhibition space, viewers will find Clayton’s artwork titled “The Saddest Part Ever,” which, at first glance, appears to exude a similar sense of positivity through its colorful exterior. However, upon closer inspection, viewers discover the hidden depths of darkness within the piece.

Clayton, who specializes in fine arts, employed a multitude of artistic techniques, ranging from paper, painting and embroidery to creating contrasting colors and bold text using thick markers.

In an interview, Clayton conveyed her intention to create art that stands in contrast to potentially insensitive portrayals of mental health issues. Her artwork is designed to be thought-provoking and open to interpretation.

“It’s mostly based on childhood trauma,” said Clayton. “It shows a play on mental health and sort of acting like you’re okay when you’re not. Kind of like the feeling when you suppress feelings and put on a brave face. I wanted to show the intrusive thoughts dancing around your head, as well as a feeling of isolation.”

Vargas, also specializing in fine arts, called her project “Chromatic Canvas,” which centers on “abstraction, texture, collage and the symbolism of color,” according to a post on the School of Arts and Communication’s website.

Vargas primarily utilizes painting as her medium of choice, and for her exhibition, she aimed to experiment with a variety of textures, layering techniques, and materials.

In an interview, Vargas expressed her desire to recreate the childhood sensation of wanting to touch objects, seeking to evoke a sensory experience through her art.

Specializing in photography and video, Keller’s objective was to elicit distinct emotions from her audience through her visual work. Her exhibition, titled “Salt Air,” predominantly revolves around beach scenes. Keller articulated her desire for her photographs to transport viewers into a serene and peaceful state of mind, providing a temporary rest from their stress.

“I feel like I wanted to do a place about comfort, and I grew up going to the beach, specifically the Jersey Shore,” Keller explained. “It’s somewhere I can go to find peace in the different colors and sounds. I wanted to show scenes that would bring other people the same comforting feeling they brought me.”

When you visit, you can see how much effort these artists put into their exhibitions, and it’s really nice to see their own art on display. Don’t forget to check out the work of Bodnar, Keller, Clayton and Vargas, and stay tuned for more Senior Solo Exhibitions in the future!