Women’s soccer beats Rutgers University-Newark, with all players getting to contribute

By Catherine Gonzalez

Features Editor

On Oct. 7, the College’s women’s soccer team defeated Rutgers University-Newark by a score of 9-1.

The Lions dominated the ball from the very beginning, scoring their first goal only seven minutes into the game.

“I felt so happy that we started off the game on a strong suit,” said senior forward Sophie Vieira, who scored the first goal.

The Lions put up a persistent fight, scoring four goals in the first half. They also took a total of 21 shots to the Scarlet Raiders’ one during that time.

“We started really strong, which was a pretty big objective,” said Coach Danny Blank. “We knew that that’s a team that plays on a lot of emotion, and we didn’t want to give them a chance to build any emotional momentum.”

The Lions continued with their own momentum in the second half, scoring five more goals.

“The highlight of the game was probably getting a 9-1 win, and every single player on the team got to get in, which is so fun,” said fifth-year forward and statistics major Lindsay O’Keefe, who scored one goal and assisted on two.

Other standouts in this game include freshman midfielder Alyssa Alfano who scored two goals, fifth-year forward Emma Pascarella who scored one goal and assisted with another and sophomore forward Jaime Girtain who assisted two goals.

Players wore pink ribbons and headbands in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Especially prominent was freshman midfielder Taylor Bielan, whose bright pink sneakers stood out on the field.

The Lions rejoiced over their win, but will not rest on their laurels.

“We’re still on our mission to win the regular season title,” said Blank.

The next game will take place on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at Lions Stadium against Stockton University.



