Women’s soccer dominates in back-to-back wins

By Liz Ciocher

Arts & Entertainment Editor

The last two games played by women’s soccer here at the College had spectacular results, blowing the two competing universities completely out of the water.

With their only loss occurring in the first game of the season, our women’s soccer team has brought their record to a 7-1-1 status last week. That’s seven wins, one tie, and one loss for the season.

The games on Sept. 27 and Sept. 30 add to the team’s impressive record, showcasing excellent offensive skills and an overwhelming defense.

Both competing universities, Kean and William Patterson, crumbled under the pressure of our Lions, who maintained a goal count of zero for the duration of both games. Scores were finalized at 5-0 and 8-0, respectively.

Two particular players, junior midfielder Victoria D’Imperio and fifth year forward Lindsay O’Keefe, filled up the stat sheets against both universities, with each girl scoring three goals over the duration of the two games. In their time against William Patterson, D'Imperio and O'Keefe both claimed their 25th goal of their respective collegiate careers.

Fifth year forward Emma Pascarella assisted many of the goals, tallying three over both games and scoring one goal of her own against Kean.

The College’s women’s soccer head coach, Danny Blank, previously told The Signal that he had intended to put a stronger focus on defense, as it was their biggest struggle last season. The performance of our players have come to put this statement to fruition, demonstrated especially in last week’s achievements.

Both games were hosted by the opposing team, therefore housing mostly fans from the competitors. Each field had a different range of headcount, with Kean’s stands filling with 200 spectators and William Patterson holding 73. However, the intimidation of the fans and unfamiliar field failed to reflect in our Lions.

These games were the official beginning for the College’s women’s soccer conference play, leading their statistics strong with a 2-0-0 record.

In a stunning resemblance, each game’s first goal was scored within nine minutes of its start. Kean managed to muster up four shots during their playtime, while William Patterson had none in its entire runtime.

The next three women’s soccer games will be held at Lions Stadium, including a game against Rutgers-Newark. The Lions will take on the Scarlet Raiders on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m.

The women will not hit the road again until their match at No. 10 Montclair State University on Oct. 14.

Based on the Lions’ performance so far this year, the rest of the season should be exciting to watch.



