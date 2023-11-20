All You Need To Know About The 2024 Grammy Nominations

Outside View of Crypto.com Arena In Los Angeles California (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons / “ Crypto.com Arena 2022 ” by Troutfarm27. CC BY-SA 4.0, Nov. 11, 2022).

By Rebecca Farber

Correspondent

From introducing new categories to making fresh amendments, and, naturally, shining a spotlight on extraordinary talent from across the music industry — the Recording Academy has announced its 2024 Grammy nominees.

SZA tops the list of talented artists with nine nominations followed by an impressive seven nominations for Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghnea and Victoria Monet.

Jack Antonoff, boygenius, Brandy Clarke, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Billie Eillish each garnered six nominations as well.

The Grammy Awards are set to take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4. The event will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. on the same day.

The 66th edition of the Grammy Awards celebrates outstanding achievements in music from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept.15, 2023. With music's biggest night a few months away, use this time to acquaint yourself with the nominees spanning all 94 Grammy categories.

But this isn't just about the familiar names; it's a symphony of fresh voices too. With relatively new categories like Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording, the Grammys continue to evolve, reflecting the diverse soundscape of the industry.

The introduction of Coco Jones, Ice Spice, Tyla, Troye Sivan, Gracie Abrams and Ayra Starr as first-time nominees adds a new generation to the Recording Academy. However, the spotlight doesn't just shine on just the long-time players or just the rookies; it's a kaleidoscope that captures the essence of youth.

The 2024 nominations mark a record-breaking moment with Victoria Monet's 2-year-old daughter, Hazel, earning a nomination for her feature on "Hollywood" and making her the youngest nominee in Grammy history.

As the countdown to music's biggest night begins, immerse yourself in the melodies, sounds and stories that have defined the past year. With 94 Grammy categories awaiting their champions, the stage is set for an unforgettable celebration of musical brilliance.

Mark your calendars, tune in and witness history unfold on Feb. 4 where the notes on the page become a symphony of recognition, innovation and the ever-evolving sounds of the extravagant music industry.