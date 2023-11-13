Heidi Klum's annual iconic halloween party returns

Hedid Klum, model and television host, throws a Halloween party at which she is always the best dressed. (Heidi Klum at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California by Glenn Francis, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.)

By Aimee Bulger

Staff Writer

“If one celebrity does Halloween right, it’s Heidi Klum,” a promotional site reads.

Every year on Halloween, since the year 2000, Hedid Klum, a model and television host, throws a Halloween party at which she is always the best dressed. Attendants stem from A-list actors to TikTok influencers, with everyone showing up in creative costumes.

Dubbed by many as the “Queen of Halloween,” Klum has become so well-known for this party and her impressive costumes that many people have taken to guessing and waiting for her annual reveal.

This year, Klum dressed as a giant, beautiful peacock, surrounded by an entourage of Cirque-du-de-Soleil acrobats dressed as her feathers. The acrobats formed the peacock's tail in an impressive and flexible display behind the model. Her husband even accompanied as a giant egg to complete the look.

Klum said that she comes up with her costumes herself and executes them with the help of a team of professionals, specializing in costume design and makeup, according to Today.

Klum’s costumes have been favored in the public eye due to their hyper-realistic and outlandish nature. The model has even stated that getting ready for this party has taken up to 24 hours, according to The Independent, due to all of the prosthetics needed for some of her looks. Heidi Klum clearly will stop at nothing to have an amazing costume, even if it means up to a day in the makeup chair.

In the past, Klum has donned many iconic and elaborate costumes. Some of the most popular have been Fiona from “Shrek,” an alien full of prosthetics, Micheal Jackson from the “Thriller” music video, an army of clones, Jessica Rabbit and her most iconic costume: a giant worm. Each costume displays hours and hours of effort from a makeup and prosthetics team, and they have all been beautifully executed.

The party is a classic Hollywood-style event, taking place at a club, the Marquee, in New York City, however it is the costumes and displays that make it so coveted. Aside from Klum’s iconic and unpredictable costumes, it can be entertaining to watch what other celebrities wear.

The red carpet, or in this case, orange to fit into the Halloween spirit, leads into the party giving attendants the opportunity to show off their costumes, solo or in groups. The paparazzi photos are always highly discussed on social media in the days following the party, picking out the best and worst costumes from each year.

Some favorites from this year's party have been Camilla Cabello as Mia Thermopolis from "The Princess Diaries," Becky G as “The Corpse Bride,” and Taylor Lautner and his wife as Timothy Challemet and Pete Davidson on “Saturday Night Live.” The costumes at the event show a vast variety of pop culture, artistic makeup, and comedy.

Heidi Klum’s Halloween parties are some of the most fun and interesting celebrity events in the Halloween season. Each year it is Klum’s personal mission to outdo herself from the previous year. One can only predict what interesting choice she makes for next year's party, sure to be filled with make-up, prosthetics or maybe more acrobats.