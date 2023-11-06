James Harden traded to Clippers in late-night, blockbuster trade

By Zach Jacovini

Staff Writer

After a summer filled with seemingly endless drama regarding Philadelphia 76ers star point guard James Harden’s future with the team, Harden is headed to Los Angeles to form a contender with the Los Angeles Clippers.

As a part of a three-team trade with the Clippers and Thunder, the Sixers sent the Clippers’ P.J. Tucker, James Harden and Filip Petrusev in exchange for Robert Covington, K.J. Martin, Nicholas Batum, Marcus Morris and multiple draft picks, including a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, as well as multiple pick swaps.

As most NBA fans are already well aware of, after yet another disappointing playoff series last season against the Celtics as a member of the Sixers, Harden approached free agency with the concept that Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey would reward him with a new contract.

However, Morey and the Sixers refused to offer Harden a long-term contract, and Harden responded by saying multiple times during an Adidas media event overseas that “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” These comments led to widespread rumors about the relationship between Harden and the Sixers’ front office dominating the NBA summer.

And with Harden finally getting his wish granted to be traded to the Clippers, both the 76ers and Clippers are in vastly different positions as a result. This potentially league-altering trade has basketball fanatics buzzing, as discourse over who won is always soon to follow after a trade. Below is a rundown/analysis of both teams post-trade, as well as remarks on pros and cons for both of the main teams involved in the trade.

Sixers Trade Grade: A-

For the Sixers, this trade seemed to be less about who they could acquire in exchange for Harden and more about clearing the drama Harden brings out of the locker room. While Harden is undoubtedly one of the best scorers the NBA has ever seen, at this point in his career, he is a pass-first guy who simply cannot handle the workload of a number-two scoring option on a contending team.

The Sixers now hand the keys over to a budding young star in guard Tyrese Maxey, who through three games of this season has been on an absolute tear, averaging 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Not only have the Sixers paved room for Maxey to have the ball in his hands as the main facilitator through the completion of this trade, but they also got several depth pieces that could push this team over the top if they were to acquire another star.

Robert Covington, an excellent “3 and D” player, returns to the city where he made his name and looks to be an excellent piece for a Philly squad in need of defensive help. Nicholas Batum, K.J Martin and Marcus Morris are also quality bench pieces, with each offering skill and shooting alike.

While some may argue that this trade pushes the Sixers out of contention, the goal of this trade was to gather bench pieces, clear the way for Maxey to run the offense, and gather picks for a future trade. The Sixers were able to accomplish this and more, and as a result their trade grade is an A-.

Clippers Trade Grade: B-

This blockbuster trade undoubtedly solidifies the Clippers as a title favorite and top contender going forward. With stars such as James Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are stacked for this season, and will look to make an immediate push to contend for an NBA title.

A lineup with this much star power is rarely seen, and it will be a sight to see for NBA fans who tune in to Clippers games to watch how head coach Tyronn Lue is able to fit all of these star pieces together.

However, this trade comes with downsides for L.A., mainly stemming from lineup difficulties, loss of crucial draft-picks and a questionable future. In terms of lineup difficulties, while the lineup the Clippers now boast is one of the best in the NBA on paper, it remains to be seen how so many ball dominant players are going to share one basketball, and it is possible that it may never come together seamlessly like Clippers fans may hope.

Not to mention that two of L.A.’s biggest stars, Harden and Westbrook, have well-publicized struggles in playoff basketball when team play is emphasized rather than individual skill. For this trade to be worth it for Los Angeles, they need Harden to act strictly as a facilitator like he did in Philadelphia.

This may be an issue, however, as Harden was seen to be displeased with his role in Philly last season, which required him to be pass-first player rather than focusing on scoring like he did in his Houston years.

Another massive issue with this trade for Los Angeles is that, while it remains to be seen, Harden, Leonard and George all have paths towards hitting free agency this summer. The Clippers took a gamble, and if it pays off, they will be celebrating on the streets of L.A. with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

But if it does not pay off, the Clippers could be left without three of their biggest stars in just a year's time along with less draft picks to boot. The risk-versus-reward is too great for Los Angeles in this trade, and as a result, they receive a trade grade of B-.