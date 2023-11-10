Jungkook’s solo album “Golden” is a blissful pop-paradise

The hiatus for BTS allowed the opportunity for each band member to explore their own sound (Photo courtesy of IMDB ).

By Giulia Campora

Staff Writer

As BTS’s activities as a group came to a halt because of the mandatory military service some members have had to undergo, Jungkook, the main vocalist, has been releasing singles filled with collaborations with American artists, including Latto and Jack Harlow. The hiatus for BTS allowed the opportunity for each member to explore their own sound. The result is the 11-track album “Golden,” filled with songs that speak about relationships and heartbreaks that come when someone falls deeply in love released on Nov. 3.

According to a statement released by Big Hit Entertainment, Jungkook’s management company, the album was named “Golden” because it was inspired by “the golden moments of Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist.” “Golden maknae” means the youngest member of a group, with the term usually used by the rest of the adult members in the group.

This album can be seen as a reflection of the “Seven” singer, symbolizing the different stages of falling in love. It all begins with the honeymoon phase–with “3D,” “Closer To You,” “Seven,” “Standing Next to You” and “Yes or No”– and then moves to differences arising within the couple in “Please Don’t Change.” The album concludes with the breakup, as pain and heartbreak sweep through the singer’s heart in “Hate You,” “Somebody,” “Too Sad To Dance” and “Shot Glass Of Tears.”

The album shows a more adult side of Jungkook, as we can see from the singles “Seven” (featuring Latto) and “3D” (featuring Jack Harlow). Being singles that remind the listener of early-2000s sounds, they describe the love for physicality within a couple (Seven), but it’s harder to do so in long-distance relationships (3D).

The album continues with “Closer to You,” an electro-R&B bop in collaboration with Major Lazer, that showcases Jungkook’s ability to master lower notes while still delivering the same intricate emotion in his voice. This song makes the listener experience the feelings, or rather, confusion, of the “friends to something more” step in a relationship that somehow anyone can relate to.

Continuing this amazing journey, the listener presses play to two more upbeat songs, “Standing Next to You” and “Yes or No.” The first one is an electrifying song that blows the listener away and is the main single used to promote this album. The strong mix of bass and guitar heard at the beginning of the song reminds me of Michael Jackson.

The listener can notice those MJ vibes, especially in the chorus of the song, filled with Jungkook’s falsetto and confidence that blows through the speakers, or headphones, as he promises that the couple will pass the test of time.

“Yes or No” is co-written with Ed Sheeran, and it definitely reminds me of those 2012 boy band-esque sounds. It’s a mid-tempo, refreshing song that makes the listener want to sing along.

As the moment where the symbolized couple is “doubtful” begins, the listener delves into “Please Don’t Change,” a collaboration with DJ Snake. The song focuses on the effects of Jungkook’s demanding career taking away precious moments with the girl of his dreams, as they are in a long-distance relationship.

Entering the final and heartbreaking part of the breakup between the symbolized couple, as a concept in this song, symbolizing the last stage of falling in love, the listener feels Jungkook’s vocals pouring his emotions into the gut-wrenching ballad “Hate You,” co-written with Shawn Mendes, symbolizing the pain of a breakup with someone you deeply love.

The R&B-soulful bop “Somebody” depicts the wish of the singer to let go of the thoughts of the person he has lost, hoping she found someone else better than him. Pop-beat “Too Sad to Dance” describes Jungkook partying to drown his sorrows, and the concluding narrative-emotional ballad “Shot Glass Of Tears,” depicts Jungkook’s need to drink his heartbreak away, not wanting to feel anything again.

In this album, Jungkook was able to mix genres from mainstream pop, R&B and emotional ballads. He is an artist who can master the differences between K-pop and American pop fantastically. It’s worth giving a listen to this album–it will blow your mind.