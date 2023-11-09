Meet the frontrunners to represent Ewing in the House of Representatives

As the election approaches on Nov. 5, 2024, two prominent contenders have emerged in representing the 12th district in Congress: incumbent Bonnie Coleman and businessman Darius Mayfield (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons/“ Bonnie Watson Coleman official portrait ” by United States Government. January, 2015).

By Shaim Akhtar

Staff Writer

Within the next year, American voters will have the opportunity to vote for their chosen representative for the House of Representatives, including the N.J.’s 12th congressional district encompassing the College and Ewing. As the election approaches on Nov. 5, 2024, two prominent contenders have emerged in representing the 12th district in Congress: incumbent Bonnie Coleman and businessman Darius Mayfield.

The election of a representative is pivotal in influencing national policy, impeachment trials and oversight on government agencies.

In response to the upcoming election, Mayfield released a statement on his election bid, stating “It is time to retire the past and elect new leadership ready to put Americans and America first. I am for cutting taxes, low government spending, legal immigration, school choice, social mobility, unity, small business and independence.”

On the other hand, Coleman, as of the current moment, has not issued any formal statement regarding her bid for reelection through any of her social platforms, yet is rumored to announce in the coming months due to her 2024 campaign committee fundraising about $300,000, according to Open Secrets.

In terms of political experience, both candidates have diverse and varied backgrounds in New Jersey and beyond.

Coleman grew up in Ewing, New Jersey, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Thomas Edison State University. After completing her education, Coleman served as the director of the Office of Civil Rights for the New Jersey Department of Transportation for about six years. Subsequently, Coleman was elected and served for 17 years in the N.J. General Assembly, becoming majority leader for a brief period. In 2014, Turner continued to advance her political career by winning in the congressional election, becoming the new and current representative for the 12th district.

As a representative, Coleman serves on the House Committee on Appropriation, working on bills aimed at improving labor, health services, education, transportation, housing and urban development. Notably, during the summer, Turner successfully approved legislation designed to have educational requirements for federal agencies when appointing positions in cybersecurity.

Mayfield, on the other hand, grew up in Section 8 housing in New Jersey. After completing high school, Mayfield entered the auto industry, becoming the youngest and successful sales manager in the Top 25 U.S. Auto Groups. Subsequently, Mayfield entered the political realm by serving as the District Chairman of BE American Consulting and host of the Not Black, Not White, American Podcast. In 2022, Mayfield won the Republican nomination for the 12th Congressional district, yet lost the general election to Coleman by a landslide of about 30% more votes.

Since the defeat, Mayfield has been increasingly adamant in entering the race for the district again, advocating for improvements in areas of education, immigration and national security. To emphasize, one of Mayfield's prominent advocacy points involves less government and increased parental involvement in the public education system.

As election day approaches, if Mayfield were to defeat Coleman in the 12th district, it would usher in a new era of politics and policies, representing the College and Ewing.