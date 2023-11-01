Men’s basketball head coach looks forward to upcoming season

By Aidan Mastandrea

Staff Writer

It has been a few years since the College’s men's basketball team celebrated in Packer Hall after winning the NJAC tournament. High expectations have been placed upon the program since the 2020 championship, and while the team has been competitive, they have not been able to climb the mountain once again.

But that does not mean expectations change for head coach Matthew Goldsmith and the Lions. As the season opens and many new faces look to contribute, a chance to add to the trophy case is very much in play for the College.

This season just began in an unprecedented way for the Lions. On Oct. 29, the College took a trip to play the University of Miami in an exhibition game. Miami, fresh off a trip to the Division I Final Four last season, is the preseason No. 13 in the AP poll and one of the best programs in the country.

Miami came out on top in a one-sided game, with a final score of 111-54. The almost-inevitable defeat is one that will not worry the Lions. The opportunity to play one of the best teams in the country in a large arena is something that the whole team will never forget.

Coming into this year, experience is a large question mark for the Lions. The college has lost All-Conference players in Anthony Dicaro and Danny Bodine to graduation and starting point guard, Pat Higgins, in the transfer portal. Goldsmith and the rest of the coaching staff will be looking for new players to carry the load for this team.

Two massive contributors will be sophomores Nick Koch and Matt Solomon. Both were tremendous in their opportunities as freshmen last year and will now look to take their play to the next level. Solomon started 17 games last year and averaged six points and five rebounds a game.

“I expect these two guys to play like upperclassmen,” said Goldsmith about Koch and Solomon in an interview. The two budding stars continued playing well on the team's summer trip to Greece a few months ago.

Another new face for the Lions will be business analytics major James Beckwith. While he has not logged any minutes in a Lions uniform, he does not lack experience; the 4-year-starter from Emerson transferred to the College for his last year of eligibility.

“He’s a great shooter and understands the game so well,” said Goldsmith. “He is going to be a fun guy to watch.”

With all of the personnel turnover, fifth-year senior and kinesiology & health sciences major Jason Larranega will bring maturity and wisdom to the team. Larranaga is the lone remaining player from the 2020 championship season. The guard has started over 40 games for the Lions and will be someone that Goldsmith can rely on.

The NJAC is always competitive, and this year will be no different. Rowan and Stockton have risen to the top in recent years, both reaching the Sweet 16 of the national tournament a season ago. The College knows what it takes to reach that level and Goldsmith, and the Lions look to gain back their dominance in the NJAC.

“Our expectations dont change; we expect to be competing for the NJAC championships year in and year out,” said Goldsmith

There will be many new faces doing the playing for the Lions this year, but fans can also look forward to a new play style this year from the College.

Without divulging too much information, Goldsmith described the new look offense. Seemingly, there will be less of his patented “four out, one in” and, as he described it, “more freedom to make decisions” on the court for the players.

As far as the defense is concerned, changes are coming as well.

“Things will be much different defensively” said Goldsmith. When asked for more details, Goldsmith smirked.

“You know I can’t give too much away,” he said.

Fortunately, the wait to see the new look Lions in action is almost over. The guys are ready to go and have their eyes on an NJAC championship come march. But that is a long way away. For now, the focus will be put on one opponent at a time.

The season kicks off in just over a week as the College will take on Goucher College on Nov. 8th in Packer Hall.