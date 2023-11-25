‘Pretty Boys are Poisonous’: Megan Fox writes about past relationships and intimate experiences

By Olivia Harrison

Staff-Writer

Actress Megan Fox has released her first ever book, “Pretty Boys are Poisonous,” featuring poems about her past relationships, abuse, self-growth and motherhood.

Known for acting in movies such as “Jennifer’s Body” and “Transformers,” Fox has never written before. Fox said in an interview with People Magazine that she felt as if she could never fully express herself through acting. Poetry and writing gave her a more creative outlet and freedom of expression.

The book features seven original poems in which Fox uses a variety of ways to describe her former lovers. Although the poems are small in structure they pack quite the punch, giving the reader a raw, emotional and cathartic experience. It is not just a simple book of poems recounting toxic relationships, but a complex book of expression.

Fox first opens the book with a letter, addressing readers and stating her mission. She tells readers she has been reluctant to share her true feelings, writing, “Because when I do it has made the men who have loved me feel intimidated, inadequate and insecure.”

In order to express her experiences, Fox uses lots of analogies and metaphors. Additionally, each poem is written in lowercase letters, giving the book a tumblr-esque style rhetoric. All these elements contribute to the dark, alternative and edgy style Fox is known for.

In one poem, “Lessons in Hot Boy Demonology,” Fox writes, “you will find that bibles and silver bullets will fail you…you will let him feast on your tears and your self-esteem.” The comparison of bullets and bibles together are used to represent Fox’s prayers for trying to get out of an abusive relationship, with bullets representing the physical and emotional abuse hitting her. These powerful comparisons pack a punch while reiterating the complex feelings she felt.

Another powerful quote of Fox’s is, “I forgot that I had a voice long before you decided to become my ventriloquist and somehow, in spite of your genuine longing to be loved you prefer it this way.”

Besides writing about past relationships, many of the poems seem to relate to her current fiancée Colson Baker, better known by his stage name of Machine Gun Kelly.

The collection contains lots of allusions to their relationship. In “A 32 Year-Old Narcissist Confesses A Crime,” Fox writes, “there he stands. tall, thin, twisted. like a tree you’d find in sleepy hollow / refusing to grow toward the light.” This poem serves as an allusion to Machine Gun Kelly’s song “Banyan Tree Interlude,” in which Fox and Baker are sitting under a tree, discussing the next steps of becoming serious in their relationship.

Other poems that discuss Baker include “A 6’4 Damsel in Distress” and “don’t worry darling,” where she describes hiding signs of physical abuse. In the poem, Fox hints her abuser was someone who had a complicated relationship with their parents. This could be alluded to Baker. Baker’s childhood was tumultuous, with his parents in and out of his life and not supportive of his music career.

The main focus of Fox’s novel is on her past relationships, but she also tackles the subject of motherhood and infant loss. The poem “i and ii” deals with Fox’s experience with a misscarriage with Baker. Fox told People that she has three children from a previous relationship and has never had issues with fertility until now. The miscarriage sent her on a wild journey questioning what happened.

Fox wrote in her book, "But now I have to say goodbye. I will pay any price. Tell me please what is the ransom for her soul?"

Although angsty in nature, Fox’s poems pack a punch, and she does an excellent job handling such dark topics. The book allows for the reader to examine their own lives and relationship dynamics. While some may think of the book as “cringey” and “teenage-esque,” Fox’s poetry is not for the faint of heart. The moral of her poems are not to bash men, but to teach readers that expression is important and everyone has a right to be heard.