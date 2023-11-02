Rediscovering Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)': A journey through hits and hidden gems

By Jasmine Lee

Staff Writer

Taylor Swift returns with a resounding encore, offering her latest re-recorded masterpiece, “1989 (Taylor's Version),” which not only features the iconic pop classics but also unveils a treasure trove of new additions.

The re-recorded album by Swift came out on Oct. 27. It contains 21 tracks, including 16 re-recorded tracks from her 2014 deluxe album and five unreleased, “From the Vault,” songs.

Swift, an acclaimed singer-songwriter, is celebrated for her exceptional songwriting abilities, musical adaptability, creative transformations and substantial impact on the music landscape. As a multi-Grammy award recipient, she stands as a prominent cultural icon of the 21st century.

“1989” was originally released in 2014, with the title derived from the year she was born. The album was a departure from her country roots towards a more synth-driven 80s pop sound.

Given that Swift's re-recordings of “1989” closely mimic the original songs, my attention will be directed towards her recently unveiled “From the Vault” tracks. These tracks include “Slut!,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends” and “Is It Over Now?”

In the debut “From the Vault” gem, “Slut!,” Swift delivers a poignant lyrical narrative. Here, the verses illuminate Swift’s tumultuous tango with the media, which has wielded cutting words about her romantic journey, often painting her as a “serial dater.” It’s as if Swift tiptoes on the brink of accepting this as an inescapable facet of her life in the public eye, infusing the track with raw and resonant emotions.

In the enchanting realm of “Say Don’t Go,”, we delve into the intense desire to hold on to love, even when it seems the other has relinquished it. The verses paint a vivid tale of yearning for reciprocity. Swift masterfully weaves this sentiment into the chorus, where each word is a brushstroke on the canvas of emotion: “Why’d you have to lead me on? / Why’d you have to twist the knife? / Walk away and leave me bleeding, bleeding.”

In the lyrical-chronicle “Now that We Don't Talk,” the 19th track in the album, we embark on a journey of acceptance. It unravels the tale of navigating the shifts that follow a breakup, where communication fades into silence. The verses adopt an observer’s lens, capturing the transformation of a once-intimate connection as it navigates its course through life. It’s a reflection on witnessing these changes, but not having a say over them.

“Suburban Legends” unfolds as the next cinematic chapter in the album. It leads listeners through the poignant narrative of two star-crossed lovers striving for success beyond their humble small-town beginnings. In many ways, this narrative mirrors Swift’s journey from her Christmas tree farm roots outside of Philadelphia to the pinnacle of stardom.

Closing out the album, the final “From the Vault” track, “Is it Over Now?” delves into one of Swift’s past romantic relationships. Swift confronts this relationship with unflinching honesty and sharp wit, leaving no room for sugar-coating. She lays bare the reality, revealing how her past lover struggled to hold onto her while also casting his gaze toward other women.

Each re-recorded album release by Swift represents a significant stride in reclaiming the fruits of her lifelong dedication and hard work. Every track invites fans into her world, and the experience is nothing short of captivating. Dive into “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” and discover what many affectionately dub as a “Pop Bible.”