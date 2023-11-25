Sabrina Carpenter’s Christmas EP is a holly jolly sprinkle of love

By Giulia Campora

Staff Writer

Sabrina Carpenter has given out Christmas presents early to fans with the release of her holiday-themed EP, “fruitcake.” The singer announced the news via an Instagram post last week with a release date set for Nov. 17.

The EP includes 6 songs and is her first holiday release. The pop princess has deliciously graced fans with sugary sweet tunes that symbolize the power of love and heartbreak during the holiday season.

The record starts with “A Nonsense Christmas,” which was released last year. This song’s instrumentals remain the same as the original version, as she delivers fun and witty Christmas-centered lyrics.

Track two of the EP has a clever holiday-like instrumental. In “buy me presents,” Carpenter sings about a boy that she likes who doesn’t want anything to do with her, hence her having more boys that treat her better during this cozy season.

The third track, “santa doesn’t know you like i do,” is a fresh tempo beat on theme with this time of the year, in which Carpenter tells the boy of her dreams that she knows him better than Santa does. This song is becoming my favorite the more I listen to it.

“cindy lou who” is an anti-Christmas anthem. It is a Grinch-inspired ballad in which Carpenter speaks to the girl who is with her ex now, telling her how she now has the boy that she once loved, which makes her suffer during this cold season.

The penultimate track, “is it new years yet?” is an upbeat, fresh tempo that makes me want to dance around the room. Another anti-Christmas anthem, Carpenter speaks about being tired of Christmas and wants to go directly to the New Year, because she misses the boy she loves during December.

The last track is a splendid cover of the famous holiday classic “White Christmas.” Carpenter’s “white xmas” lets her beautiful vocals shine. This song is delivered beautifully with a jolly beat that gives the listener another excuse to sing along.

Not many singers are able to showcase their talents in a Christmas EP, but Carpenter was able to do that fantastically. This EP shows fans a side of the singer that no one has ever heard before, and it gives a fresh listen to six wonderful new tracks that people won’t get enough of–at least during December.