TCNJ football falls short in season finale

By Joseph Caruso

Staff Writer

The College suffered a tough 27-21 loss in their final game of the season against Christopher Newport University. This win in Ewing gave Christopher Newport the NJAC title for this season.

The climax of the 2023 season had arrived for the Lions, in an all-or-nothing affair with the Captains of Christopher Newport. On a night where seniors were honored pre-game for their contributions, the Lions looked to cap off a successful season, riding four wins in a row coming into the night, and playing for a share of the NJAC. Christopher Newport sat atop the conference, having won three of their past four coming into their first and only match with the College.

The Captains got on the board first with sophomore Gunner White taking a screen pass 7 yards for the first touchdown on a pass from senior quarterback Matt Dzierski, who threw for 58 yards without an incompletion on the drive. Dzierski’s first-quarter barrage continued on the next drive, as he found sophomore Trey Hayes for a 27 yard touchdown strike, and with a missed extra point, Christopher Newport was up 13-0 on the Lions with just under eight minutes having elapsed.

The College did not wait around however, as they got on the board with a defensive touchdown on a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown by junior defensive back Amir Vick, bringing the Lions back within one score.

The Lions carried their momentum into the second quarter, where senior quarterback Trevor Bopp hooked up with sophomore wide receiver Ryan Gill four times for 73 yards on a single drive, before connecting with senior tight end Thomas Burke for an 8-yard touchdown, giving the College their first lead of the night by one point.

After a few punts exchanged and a monstrous goal line stand by the Lions, the College headed into the half leading 14-13 over the Captains.

A Christopher Newport opening drive field goal got the scoring started in the third, but the Lions struck back with a bomb from Trevor Bopp which resulted in a 59-yard touchdown catch by senior wide receiver Malin Jasinski, putting the Lions back in front 21-16. Bopp would finish with 280 yards along with two touchdowns. The Captains would come down and convert another field goal before the third quarter closed, bringing themselves within just two points of the Lions.

The College played bend but did not break defense all night, holding the Captains to field goal after field goal, but the Captains broke through with Gunner White’s second touchdown of the night with just 1:14 to go in the game, putting Christopher Newport up 25-21. White would finish the game with a superb performance, totaling 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Needing a touchdown on their final drive, the Lions threatened in Captains territory, but Bopp threw an untimely interception, his second of the night, to Christopher Newport’s Noah Martin, effectively ending the game.

As they did all year, the College showed resilience in difficult spots, but ultimately fell short in the game and, as a result, in the NJAC, where Christopher Newport came out on top of the conference, securing a spot in the playoffs.

The Lions will look to build off a strong year next season, but the departures of key seniors Bopp, Burke, Cole Groschel and Ryan McGuire will make that difficult. Nonetheless, Coach Goff will look to make his eighth season with the College a memorable one.