‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ – A compelling prequel with mixed emotions

By Jasmine Lee

Staff Writer

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” hit theaters worldwide on Nov.17, creating a buzz among enthusiasts of science and dystopian fiction.

Set in the dystopian realm of Panem during the 10th annual Hunger Games, the narrative revolves around Coriolanus Snow (played by Tom Blyth), the future tyrannical President Snow featured in the original trilogy. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film offers a compelling prelude to the 74th Hunger Games of the first film, offering a fresh perspective on this captivating world.

Featuring a notable cast including Peter Dinklage portraying Casca Highbottom, Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul and Hunter Schafer in the role of Tigris Snow, this film boasts an impressive ensemble. The actors, along with their respective characters, play pivotal roles in shaping the main protagonists, Snow and Lucy Gray Baird.

This film manages to breathe new life into the familiar movie series, captivating both longtime fans and newcomers alike with its fresh and engaging approach.

Whether or not you are familiar with or have watched The Hunger Games series, its reputation precedes it. Exploring themes of class, politics, war and violence within the realm of entertainment, this movie delivers impactful commentary through metaphorical elements.

With music playing a prominent role in the film, the presence of a “ballad” in the title comes as no shock. Rachel Zegler, known for her role in “West Side Story,” skillfully takes on the character of Baird from District 12. Her exquisite vocals in scenes within the film and flawless portrayal add a layer of depth.

The film skillfully ensures that viewers do not have to be devoted fans of the franchise to grasp the storyline, yet it simultaneously provides an opportunity for enthusiasts to relish some nostalgic movie references. These references include mentions of Jabberjays, Mockingbirds and even the iconic name Katniss.

The film successfully combined action-packed sequences with a compelling narrative, achieving a commendable balance between the two. Catering to a diverse audience, it provided a mix of intense Hunger Games tributes' actions in the arena and the serene moments of characters enjoying themselves by a lake and strolling through the woods in District 12. As a result, the movie effectively resonates with viewers on different emotional levels.

The performances in the movie, particularly in the roles of Coriolanus Snow and Baird, excel with remarkable skill. Blyth’s portrayal of Coriolanus Snow undergoes a compelling evolution, transforming from a figure of grand gestures and subtle revelations to someone willing to manipulate anything to achieve greatness and control his destiny. Clearly, Blyth is poised to make a significant mark in the entertainment industry with this standout performance.

Zegler flawlessly embodies the character of Baird, exuding folksy charm, while Snow assumes the role of her mentor throughout the movie. Lucy is portrayed as a character with a sharp tongue, unafraid to assert herself in the face of adversity for her beliefs. Her emotional delivery, especially in her singing, resonated not just within the fictional audience of the games but also in real life, making her popular beyond the 12 districts—captivating not only them but the film audience as well.

The on-screen chemistry between Zegler and Blyth is striking and evident to viewers, enhancing the portrayal of their characters' love and mistrust. In the games, Snow becomes crucial to Baird's survival, and her singing talents create a spectacle, further emphasizing the intricate dynamics of their relationship.

Despite these positive elements, I must acknowledge that certain aspects of the film left me somewhat underwhelmed.

During the nearly three-hour duration of the entire movie, I struggled to develop a strong attachment to the characters. The time seemed insufficient to construct a comprehensive portrait of Snow. While viewers are aware of his destined path towards darkness, the film does not attempt to convey to the audience that there might be more complexity to his character. It would have been appreciated to witness the internal conflict in Snow and a deeper exploration of his motives.

I appreciated the film for what it offered. Having seen the entire Hunger Games series, I enjoyed the nods to previous movies and the attempt to expand the story through President Snow's backstory. The movie excelled in visuals, acting and music but fell short in developing the characters and their backstories. While it did not deepen my connection to Snow’s character as intended, it is still worth watching to form your own opinion.