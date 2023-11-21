‘The Marvels’ takes fans through a journey of women empowerment

By Giulia Campora

Staff Writer

This year has seen the release of a lot of Marvel-related content, including series like Ms. Marvel, SheHulk and Secret Invasion. Now the superhero company has made fans dive into the universe of “The Marvels,” which continues the story initiated in the “Captain Marvel” movie, as the superheroine is re-introduced by lead actress Brie Larson.

The idea of a sequel isn’t always the best in movie franchises, but this one was top-notch. It showed the essence of girl power and gave the audience a trio that will live on in my heart for a very long time. This sci-fi action movie is a treat to the viewers as they see the adventures of these powerful yet humorous superheroines.

As the story begins, Carol Danvers meets Marvel-fanatics once again, seen traveling from the planet of Hala, which was destroyed by the chain of events in the previous movie. Soon she is faced with the new leader of the Kree people, the power-hungry Dar-Benn.

Played by Zawe Ashton, she is the villain who easily became one of the favorites on my list. Her performance was impeccable and made the movie even more fantastic. But the story continues, with even more CGI and effects that blow my mind, as Dar-Benn discovers a pair of “quantum bands” on a planet far away which, united in one, can give her the gigantic power she needs and an insane ability to tear apart different “jump points” in space.

Throughout the movie, these “jump points” make it possible for the heroines to come in contact with each other. As we see Captain Marvel fangirl Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani) finally meeting her idol, Danvers, we encounter once again the superhero Monica Rambeau (played by Teyonah Parris).

With witty and snarky remarks, these three phenomenal women have made their moments together awesome to watch, and their action scenes kept my eyes glued to the screen. The cinematography and the aesthetic of the movie itself was very pleasant to see.

Furthermore, as this fantastical badass girl-boss trio tries to stop Dar-Benn, this does not go unseen by Agents Of Shield leader Nick Fury’s reach, played by Samuel L. Jackson. A beloved re-appearance in this movie, which made me very happy, is of Asgard’s Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson. Her character had an important moment in the movie, shared with Larson’s, creating a beautiful friendship I hope to see more of in future Marvel movies.

Larson, Parris, Vellani and Lowe give amazing performances and the action scenes are well done. This movie is whimsical, yet satisfying to watch, which gives the audience an entertaining time and a well-worth run to the theaters throughout the weekend.

“The Marvels” is now available in theaters everywhere.