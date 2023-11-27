Thousands of earthquakes foretell volcanic eruption nearing in Iceland

Residents of the southwest of Iceland have been evacuating their homes beginning Nov. 11 as officials declared a state of emergency, warning of a potential volcanic eruption (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons/“ Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano drone view ” by Mokslo Sriuba. CC-BY-SA-4.0. August 21, 2021).

By Leah Cruz

Staff Writer

Residents of the southwest of Iceland have been evacuating their homes beginning Nov. 11 as officials declared a state of emergency, warning of a potential volcanic eruption.

Grindavik, a small fishing town on the Reykjanes Peninsula where the volcano Fagradalsfjall is believed to be rumbling underneath, has been experiencing thousands of earthquakes since the end of October, according to the Icelandic meteorological office, with over a thousand occurring in just one night.

Residents who evacuated the town were allowed back into their homes on Nov. 16 to gather basic necessities, according to Icelandic authorities.

As of Nov. 18, the meteorological office has reported “high and constant” seismic activity related to the sudden formation of a magma intrusion that has left a crack along the communities of Grindavik.

“The largest earthquake during the last 24 hours had a magnitude of 2.8 and occurred near Hagafell, 3.5 km NNE of Grindavík,” reported the meteorological office on its website.

For residents of the nation, the influx of earthquakes means the likelihood of a volcanic eruption along the nine mile magma tunnel has increased significantly, according to AP News.

Located just above a hotspot in the North Atlantic, Iceland has experienced at least one eruption every four years, as reported by AP. A geologic hotspot means that Iceland is sitting just above a large area where hot magma rises from the depths of the earth’s mantle.

Situated on the divergent plate boundary of the Mid-Atlantic ridge, Iceland has become home to significant volcanic activity as the plate boundaries continue to move apart.

“At this stage, it is not possible to determine exactly whether and where magma might reach the surface,” said the meteorological office.

Iceland’s most famous tourist attraction, the Blue Lagoon geothermal resort, has been temporarily closed due to the danger of the potential volcanic eruption.

According to AP, the nation’s aviation alert has been raised to orange, signifying an increased risk of a volcanic eruption that may expose airplanes to hazardous ash material and reduce flight visibility.

As geologists and meteorologists in Iceland continue to monitor the ongoing volcanic activity, residents of the impacted areas are being encouraged to stay out of their homes and communities as they await an eruption.

“The likelihood of a volcanic eruption is high, and an eruption can be possible on a timescale of just days," warned the Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue on their website.