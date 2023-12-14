Newsom and DeSantis debate hot topics in U.S. politics

On Nov. 30, Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis debated hot topics in U.S. politics (Photos courtesy of Wikimedia Commons/“ Ron DeSantis-crop ” by Gage Skidmore. CC-BY-SA-2.0. July 18, 2021. “ Gavin Newsom by Gage Skidmore ” by Gage Skidmore. CC-BY-SA-3.0. June 1, 2019).

By Paige Gould

Correspondent

On Nov. 30, Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis debated hot topics in U.S. politics. While they defended their political stances of what America should look like, these govenors proposed which policies, in their opinion, would best fit in American daily lives. Sean Hannity, a Fox News broadcast news analyst, introduced Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The two governors had differing goals for the debate. DeSantis aimed to win over people to support his political base as he is one of the Republican presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential election. In contrast, Newsom’s aim was to “tell the truth about the Biden–Harris record [in comparison] to Ron DeSantis.”

As the opponents clashed, DeSantis mentioned a story of how he met with Newsom's father-in-law who moved from California to Florida. According to NPR, the father-in-law claimed Florida was better than his previous state of residence because “Florida's much better governed, safer, better budget, lower taxes.”

The first question ignited the debate. It revolved around the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, a topic that has divided the nation. Newsom defended California lockdowns, citing public safety needs. According to the Washington Post, Newsom pointed to a “29 percent higher death rate in the state of Florida versus the state of California.”

DeSantis, however, supported Florida's more lenient measures. DeSantis interpreted it as a form of personal freedom and individual responsibility. The clash of perspectives illuminated the broader ideological differences between the two governors.

As the debate progressed, the discourse shifted to climate change and environmental policies. Newsom touted California's commitment to renewable energy. California has the highest environmental measures to combat climate change, thus making it a climate-crisis leader. Newsom framed his climate crisis-conscience policies as a model for the nation. In contrast, DeSantis emphasized economic growth and job creation in lieu of climate change initiatives. He then expressed skepticism about the economic feasibility of California's green initiatives.

Hannity then delved into social issues, such as education and healthcare. Newsom defended California's progressive stance on social policies, such as policies related to increased funding for education and expanding healthcare access. DeSantis countered with a focus on parental-centered choice in education. He also emphasized a market-driven approach to healthcare.

The debate was not without its heated moments. Both governors seized opportunities to challenge each other's records. For example, Newsom questioned Florida's approach to handling the surge in Covid-19 cases. DeSantis also criticized California's high taxes and the impact on businesses. DeSantis stated, “People are leaving California in droves.”

Amid the political sparring, both governors found common ground. The debate between the governors exposed deep divisions in the American landscape, forcing voters to choose not only between Newsom and DeSantis but also between conservative and liberal visions. Post-debate, the Newsom-DeSantis duality is a microcosm of a broader ideological struggle.