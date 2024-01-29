Artist Spotlight: Reneé Rapp’s evolution from Broadway star to pop sensation

By Jasmine Lee

Staff Writer

At just 19 years old, one East Coast native transformed from idolizing Broadway actors as god-like beings to becoming one herself. After gracing the Broadway stage as Regina George in “Mean Girls,” Reneé Rapp set out to make a large impact in the entertainment industry.

You may recognize her from various projects, such as the series “The Sex Lives of College Girls” or the “Mean Girls” 2024 film adaptation. Regardless of where you’ve encountered her, Rapp, now 23, is unquestionably a shining star, showcasing her versatile talent in film, theater and music.

Her journey began humbly when she clinched the Jimmy Awards for Best Actress in 2018. It was in this same year that screenplay writer Tina Fey adapted the renowned chick-flick and teen-comedy “Mean Girls” for the big Broadway stage in 2018, according to Playbill.

Little did Rapp know her major breakthrough would come in June 2019 when she would be cast as the iconic Regina George on the Broadway stage.

Rapp could be seen dominating that stage with powerful vocals and a killer attitude. Truly no one was more fitted for this role. It was only after a month of performances that Rapp, who became the permanent Regina, had to walk off the Broadway stage because of Broadway’s shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Vanity Fair.

Despite the Broadway shutdown in the pandemic’s wake, Rapp’s career didn’t waver. In 2021, she took on the role of Leighton Murray in “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” displaying a character with both attitude and a heart of gold.

Through these two instances alone, Rapp demonstrated her ability to captivate any audience, whether under the stage spotlight or in front of rolling cameras. Playing Murray, she infused the character with a specific depth and humor crucial for preventing it from falling into the clichéd “rich-girl stereotype.”

Murray held significant personal meaning for Rapp, extending beyond being merely a character on a television show to becoming a part of her identity, according to Rapp in an E! Insider interview. This was evident in the portrayal of Murray’s coming out as a lesbian in the first season, a storyline that resonated deeply with Rapp, reflecting her own experiences and feelings.

Rapp is publicly bisexual and has discussed how “The Sex Lives of College Girls” helped her in her journey to coming out and welcoming her sexuality.

When not in front of the camera, Rapp dedicated her time to recording music. In 2022, she produced her inaugural album, “Everything To Everyone,” featuring standout tracks like “Too Well” and “In the Kitchen,” which gained popularity within the music community.

Infused with soul and R&B elements, her music also incorporates subtle hints of pop. Despite the diverse mix, Rapp’s music connects with her audience by being emotionally charged and occasionally offering upbeat and danceable tunes.

Furthering her musical journey, Rapp persisted with her well-received 2023 album, “Snow Angel,” delving into the emotions, experiences and challenges of young adulthood. The album takes listeners on a rollercoaster ride through songs that strike a chord with her audience, forming a chamber of emotions complemented by powerhouse vocals. All of these tracks are encapsulated by an album cover featuring a captivating static-haired aesthetic.

While she navigated through her music career, an opportunity was presented to her that brought everything full circle. Rapp seized the chance to portray Regina George anew as she took on the role in the 2024 big-screen adaptation of “Mean Girls.” The film’s release at the start of the new year has stirred excitement among fans of theater and teen comedy alike.

This propelled Rapp from being recognized by a few to becoming a widely-known talent. Alongside the film, she collaborated on the track “Not My Fault” with Megan Thee Stallion, a song that continues to gain popularity with the increasing viewership of the film.

Rapp made her latest appearance on the first episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 2024, serving as the musical guest for the night. She impressed the audience with her formidable vocal talent and even participated in a few comedy skits. Jacob Elordi, the host for the evening and an actor from the recent film “Saltburn,” shared the stage with her.

Regardless of where you’ve encountered Rapp, she has made an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and the music scene at large. Her voice possesses the power to send shivers down anyone’s spine and deeply touch the hearts of her devoted fans. Furthermore, her abundant talent for performance is evident. In an industry where authenticity is often rare, Rapp stands out for being unapologetically herself both on and off the stage.