NJ Transit proposes 15 percent fare increase

By Leah Cruz

Staff Writer

New Jersey Transit has announced a fare adjustment proposal that would increase bus and train fares by 15%, the agency’s first increase in nearly a decade.

The proposal was announced as part of a plan to close the agency’s $106.6 million budget gap, according to AP News.

“This proposed fare adjustment, along with NJ TRANSIT’s internal efficiencies, savings and revenue enhancements would allow for a fully funded FY25 operating budget that avoids reducing service levels,” the agency said in a statement.

In addition to the 15% fare increase for NJ Transit passengers, the proposal would include an annual fare increase of 3% and the removal of the FlexPass, a customizable ticket option that allows passengers to plan their commutes at a discounted price, according to the New York Times.

NJ Transit has reported that its ridership is entering its fifth consecutive year that will be below the revenue it had pre-pandemic. Thus far, the agency has seen a $2 billion reduction in farebox revenues.

Since receiving $4.4 billion in federal aid as part of a COVID relief fund, NJ Transit has used 80% of that fund with the intention of maintaining full service levels, according to the NYT. The COVID relief fund, however, is expected to run out by the 2025 fiscal year.

For many who rely on the NJ Transit system as an affordable mode of transportation, the proposed fare increase would impact the affordability of many passengers’ daily commutes.

“Driving to the city is not an option — there’s no parking and it’s expensive…you’ve got to pay tolls and gas. There’s no better option for us than the train,” Modiha Bhatti, a long-time NJ Transit customer, told the NYT.

With a 15% increase, an adult one-way train ticket from Princeton Junction to New York Penn Station would increase from $16.00 to $18.40. A ticket from Philadelphia to Pennsauken would rise from $4.25 to $4.85, according to the NJ Transit website.

The agency will be holding 10 public hearings from March 4 to March 8 and will be accepting written comments online at www.njtransit.com/hearing.

A public hearing will be held at Trenton Transit Center on March 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.