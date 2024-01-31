Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO membership after two years

Turkey's parliament voted to approve Sweden's NATO membership, marking the culmination of about two years of policy-making and negotiations involving the countries and the United States (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons / “Acting Deputy Secretary Under Secretary for Political Affairs Nuland Meets With Permanent Representatives From NATO Allies and Sweden (53217982150)” by U.S. Department of State. PD US DOS. September 27, 2023).

By Shaim Akhtar

Staff Writer

Over the past few days, Turkey's parliament voted to approve Sweden's NATO membership, marking the culmination of about two years of policy-making and negotiations involving the countries and the United States.

In 2022, Sweden applied to NATO to establish a deterrent against Russian aggression, as observed in the conflict in Ukraine. However, Sweden must adhere to NATO's Article 10, which mandates unanimous approval from all NATO countries for potential members to join, leading to multiple negotiations with reluctant members Turkey and Hungary.

The negotiations with Turkey were prolonged due to Sweden's criticism of the Turkish government for past human rights abuses. Conversely, Turkey insisted that Sweden take a stronger stance against Kurdish separatist groups within its borders and expressed interest to ratify fighter jet purchases from the U.S.

Following numerous agreements during the negotiations, Turkey's parliament approved Sweden's membership due to Sweden's commitment to tightening anti-terrorism legislation. Moreover, President Joe Biden's assertion that Turkey supporting Sweden's membership would facilitate the ratification process for purchasing fighter jets in Congress played another significant role, as reported by DW News.

Upon receiving the news, multiple government leaders have expressed their reactions to Turkey's approval.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson released a statement on the pivotal event, stating, “Welcome Türkiye’s approval of the ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession. With this, a key milestone has been reached in Sweden’s path towards NATO membership.”

Following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdoğan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg released a statement saying, "Good to speak with President Erdogan, to welcome Türkiye’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership. Türkiye’s legitimate security concerns have been addressed, and Sweden, Türkiye, and NATO will all be stronger with Sweden as an Ally."

However, Sweden faces another hurdle in its NATO membership bid as Hungary delays the process for unclear reasons, in which the senior politicians from the ruling Fidesz party theorize the delay is caused by Swedish criticism of the Hungarian democracy, as reported by the Guardian.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban scheduled a meeting with Stolenberg, in response to Hungary being the sole member delaying Sweden's NATO membership, which provided optimism for all parties involved .

“Just finished a phone call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg. I reaffirmed that the Hungarian government supports the NATO-membership of Sweden,” Orban said. “I also stressed that we will continue to urge the Hungarian National Assembly to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity.”

Stoltenberg also released a statement on the meeting, commenting, “Good call with Prime Minister Orban of Hungary. I welcome the clear support of the Prime Minister and his government for Sweden’s NATO membership. I look forward to the ratification as soon as parliament reconvenes.”

There is no doubt that Sweden is one step closer to becoming a NATO member through Turkey’s approval. Nevertheless, whether the Hungarian parliament ratifies Sweden into NATO remains to be seen.