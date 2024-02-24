A bubbly pop cheer to fight criticism: ‘Yes, and?’ remix

With the release of “Yes, and?” remix last Friday, these two powerful pop singers have given fans a song that will be remembered for the years to come. (Photo courtesy of Apple Music )

By Giulia Campora

Staff Writer

Another song from Ariana Grande has turned listeners’ world upside down. This time, the singer collaborated with Mariah Carey to show what a mix with two iconic voices can do for the pop music genre. With the release of “Yes, and?” remix last Friday, the two powerful pop singers have given fans a song that will be remembered for the years to come.

The song begins with a pop and R&B beat, and is followed by a mind blowing whistle tone duet. It was fantastic to see how these two voices blended magically. This single is the first and only one that Grande will release for her upcoming album “Eternal Sunshine,” which will be released on March 8.

Then, the beat drops, accompanied with more whistle notes from both singers separately. As the first verses from Grande come to life, listeners hear her state how she is tired of people complaining about her current love life. Grande says, “healing from somebody or something that doesn’t feel just right” is truly hard and no one should comment on it, especially if they haven’t felt that way ever in their lives.

As the “Obsessed” singer joins Grande in the pre-chorus and chorus, their voices together give a feeling of something that can be defined as a masterpiece and show off the talent of these two singers that is simply majestic.

Carey has a line in the second verse of the song in which she sings about how Grande blames the fake fans for hypocrisy against herself and her image.

“Now, I'm so done with sharing / This hypocrisy with you / Baby, you have been rejected / Go back, no more pretending, bye,” Carey says.

Throughout the rest of the song, Carey continues uplifting the mood with more vocals and whistle notes. These are fantastic, as they give off the vibes of the duo cheering themselves up in the face of continuous criticism of their private lives. Such criticism is something they have been familiar with, throughout their careers.

This wasn’t the only time they have sung together. In 2020, the two performers joined forces in singing a new version of “Oh Santa” alongside Jennifer Hudson for the “Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special” concert. These three singers have also recently reunited in one of Mariah Carey’s concerts in 2023, at the Madison Square Garden in New York, in which “Oh Santa” was performed live for the first time.

“Yes, and?” is an upbeat yet confident song that brings up the topic of self-empowerment amid criticism from the rest of the world. Like mentioned in the song, it’s good to set your head up high and not care what people think of you. People will always have something to say, so it’s better to live a positive and fulfilling life rather than ruining it by listening to their negative opinions.