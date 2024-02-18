Chanel’s new chance campaign hopes to target Gen Z

French filmmaker Jean Pierre Jeunet worked previously on a campaign for Chanel No. 5 before his work on the New Chance Campaign. (Photo courtesy of Flickr / “Chanel N 5” by Kiki store / September 3, 2017)

By Olivia Harrison

Staff Writer

Luxury brand and fashion icon Chanel is back with a new campaign, this time modernizing its brand and scoping out younger audiences.

Titled “The New Chance Campaign” after its newest fragrance line Chance, the commercial features a 30-second short film by French filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet, who is known for his work on another short film for Chanel, “Train de Nuit.” Jeneut’s vision for Chance is to emulate elements from “Train de Nuit” but with a more vibrant hope. The goal is to increase the viewership of younger audiences such as Generation Z.

The main stars of the short film are models Amaiah Miller, Zuza Bryk, Mathilda Gvarliani and Maty Fall. Each model represents one of the four fragrances in the Chance perfume line. The video features the models perched atop giant perfume bottles and playing flashy carnival games, paying homage to the playful scents offered.

“One night, four young women, brought together by a lighthearted love for the game and bound by friendship, try their luck. Joyful and carefree. Each scent has its personality: energizing Chance Eau Fraîche, delicate Chance Eau Tendre, bold Chance, and optimistic Chance Eau Vive,” said Pedraza in Glossy Magazine.

It also features the musical group Ibeyei, best known for its eclectic experimental soul music. In addition, the four models are dressed in 90s Chanel-era outfits featuring the iconic tweed jacket. The result is a beautiful, vibrant, film paying homage to Chanel’s uniqueness and innovation as a brand.

The ad was posted on YouTube, with Chanel and Luxury Brand CEO Milton Perzada commenting that Gen Z tends to engage with YouTube, television and interactive social media posts. These advertisements pose a fresher approach than brick-and-mortar paper ads.

With the increase in luxury brands targeting younger consumers, Chanel’s campaign fits right in among other companies such as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton.

“[This Chanel ad] is playful, fun, and aspirational, in the sense that you want to be in this happy world,” said Pedraza. “You see [the models] interacting with the products, but you see that the products they are interacting with are affordable.”

Pedraza said affordable, aspirational products are a growing trend.

“Gen Z consumers are still willing to spend on small luxuries, especially fragrances,” said Pedraza.

As the consumption of luxury goods among Gen Z increases, more advertisers, including Chanel, hope to align themselves with younger people while increasing customer involvement and sales.