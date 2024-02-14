Chiefs win Super Bowl in overtime nail-biter against the 49ers

By Brenden Kelley

Correspondent

The Kansas City Chiefs have achieved their wildest dreams and became the first team to win the Super Bowl in back to back seasons since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

The first half of the game saw defenses reign supreme with both the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers committing turnovers after driving the ball into the redzone. The 49ers were able to strike first in the second quarter with kicker Jake Moody hitting a 55-yard field goal to open the scoring. They also scored the first touchdown of the game with an exciting 21-yard play that saw wide receiver Jauan Jennings throw a touchdown pass to running back Christrian McCaffrey. The Chiefs were able to get on the board at the end of the first half with a 28-yard field goal by kicker Harrison Butker.

The third quarter again saw both teams commit turnovers, with Patrick Mahomes throwing an interception on the first drive in the third quarter. A muffed punt by the 49ers resulted in a turnover that allowed the Chiefs to regain possession on the San Francisco 16-yard line. The Chiefs were able to punch it into the end zone on the next play with Mahomes throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to put the Chiefs up 13-10. The 49ers responded on the next drive with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass by Brock Purdy to regain the lead 16-13.

The fourth quarter saw both teams continue to chip away at the defenses, taking whatever points they could. On the final drive of the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were able to escape with a late 29-yard field goal to tie it at 19-19, sending the game into overtime.

The 49ers received the ball first in overtime and despite a long drive were only able to walk away with a field goal. It seemed as if destiny was on his side as Mahomes willed the Chiefs down the field. Two crucial runs by Mahomes helped the Chiefs reach the 49ers’ 13-yard line. As time expired, Mahomes threw a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman to win the game.

Mahomes was the obvious choice for Super Bowl MVP, putting up 333 passing yards and another 66 rushing yards with two passing touchdowns. Mahomes joins all-time great quarterbacks Troy Aikman and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to win three Super Bowls before they turned 30. Mahomes, however, is the only player to have won Super Bowl MVP in all three victories.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was able to bounce back from a slow start to be the receiving leader for the Chiefs. Kelce had a crucial catch late in overtime that brought the ball to the San Francisco three-yard line.

Despite the loss, McCaffrey put up an impressive game with 160 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. The 49ers defense had an impressive game before things fell apart in overtime.

The kickers on both teams put up impressive games with each booting record long kicks. Moody’s 55-yard field goal in the second quarter was the longest in Super Bowl history for one quarter before Butker sent a 57-yarder through the goalpost towards the end of the third quarter.

With their third title in five years, it is undeniable now that the Chiefs are a dynasty. The Chiefs already have their sights on winning three straight, looking to become the first team in NFL history to accomplish that achievement.