Dylan O’Brien, Cory Michael Smith and Matt Wood join ‘SNL 1975’ cast

“SNL 1975” will focus on the story of how these four comedians were able to bring to life the most famous late-night show in America. (Photo courtesy of IMDB )

By Giulia Campora

Staff Writer

The story of “SNL 1975” focuses on the famous date of Oct. 11, 1975, in which four young and aspiring comedians were able to take the late-night show television industry by storm. This movie explains what truly happened the night that SNL began. The nightime cable show gave Americans something to look forward to every week — something that everyone could laugh at and have a good time watching. This showcases every moment in which Saturday Night Live was created and airing the first show of SNL.

The actors starring are Dylan O’Brien, Cory Michael Smith, Matt Wood and Lamorne Morris, Deadline reported. Jason Reitman will direct the movie, which he co-wrote with Gil Kenan.

Each of them will play one of the comedians from the show, as they capture viewers with the behind-the-scenes of the original preparation of the show. O’Brien will be portraying Dan Aykroyd, Smith will be portraying Chevy Chase, Wood will be portraying John Belushi and Morris will be portraying Garrett Morris.

Each actor has had other projects up their sleeve before entering the world of “SNL 1975.” O’Brien first portrayed awkward Dave Hodgeman in the rom-com “The First Time.” Afterward, he landed his breakout role in MTV’s “Teen Wolf” as Stiles Stilinski. After that show, O’Brien was booked for the role of Thomas in the popular “Maze Runner” franchise. Furthermore, he starred in the action-supernatural movie “Love and Monsters.” Most recently, he will be seen starring in the drama “PonyBoi,” which will be released on Valentine’s Day.

Smith’s most popular character is the villain named The Riddler on FOX’s “Gotham,” according to Deadline. Furthermore, he starred in other projects, such as “Wonderstruck” and “May December.” Most recently, Smith portrayed Varian Fry in Netflix’s limited series “Transatlantic.”

Wood has been featured in different projects as an actor, which includes credits in popular TV shows such as “Law and Order: SVU,” portraying Officer Kenneth Parker, and “Instinct,” where he played the character Justin. As for theater shows, Wood has portrayed Augustus Gloop in the Broadway production U.S. tour of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and has been seen in the cast of Broadway’s “Spongebob Squarepants.”

Morris has been starring in more TV series rather than movies. Some examples are “New Girl,” “Call Me Kat,” “Woke” and Netflix’s “Unstable.” As for movies, he was seen in “The Christmas Chronicles,” “Desperados” and “Death of a Telemarketer.”

“SNL 1975’s” beginning of production date has not been confirmed as of yet.