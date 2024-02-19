Five Iranian artists to follow on Instagram

By Lillian Ward

Staff Writer

The recent execution of a 21-year-old man in Iran for his participation in the political protests sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, is a reminder of the continuing crackdown on dissent by the Iranian government. One of the ways that we can learn more about the events in Iran surrounding the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, is through the artwork produced by Iranian artists.

Many of these artists have turned to social media networks, which have been effective in garnering support for the protest movement and galvanizing the global community. The art communicates the complicated factors in the protest movement as well as the outcomes that Iranians fight for. These works of art demonstrate the ability of social media to democratize the experience of viewing artwork from around the world. Here are five art accounts of Iranian artists that challenge and question the Islamic Regime.

1. Meysam Azarzad

Instagram account: @womanlifefreedom.art

Iranian graphic designer Meysam Azarzad’s art employs a bold graphic style that has similar conventions to protest art produced during the Iranian Revolution in 1979 such as the use of red, black and white. However, Azarzad’s art uses symbolism that draws on national pride rather than religious iconography, citing text from the Shahnameh

in inscriptions on his posters. In this image, Azarzad honors a 16-year-old girl, Nika Shahkarami, who was believed to be killed and targeted by police forces for her participation in the protests. The text in Farsi reads, “Once my father realizes that you’ve slain me, he will seek revenge.”

Azarzad’s humanizing portraits of the individuals at the forefront of the protest movement speak volumes about the bravery and determination of the women fighting for freedom. Due to a reason still unclear, Azarzad’s Instagram account for his artwork was recently taken down. However, you can still view his work on the account @womanlifefreedom.art along with the art of other Iranian artists.

2. Roshi Rouzbehani

Instagram account: @roshi_rouzbehani

Roshi Rouzbehani’s imagery is bright and hopeful. This illustration highlights a song written by Iranian singer-songwriter Shervin Hajipour as a response to the death of Mahsa Amini, titled "Baraye." Hajipour was arrested on Sept. 29 for the release of the ballad which critiqued the regime. This image alludes to the power of protest art in furthering the movement and the depth of creative expression coming from musicians, artists and writers who defy the regime.

3. Jalz

Instagram account: @innerjalz

Jalz's work references popular culture, drawing from symbols that are familiar to Iranians. In Jalz’s poster “Freedom,” the graphic designer uses the image of the Azadi “Freedom” Tower in Iran, a symbol for Iranians that has endured the magnitude of the cultural shift in Iran from the White Revolution to the Cultural Revolution. Reza Shah Pahlavi built the Azadi Tower to celebrate his reign and the history of monarchies in Iran, but after the Cultural Revolution, the association with The Shah faded as the tower was renamed. Jalz layers the culturally specific image of the tower with Matisse’s dancers, an image that is recognized as symbolizing harmony and peace, which also challenges the regime’s censorship of the female body.

4. Farah Ossouli

Instagram account: @farah_ossouli_official

Artist Farah Ossouli utilizes techniques from traditional 15th century Safavid miniature paintings to comment on contemporary issues within Iran. The resulting images greatly resemble the historic works of art that master the use of space and minute detail. Her work often depicts women subjected to acts of violence fighting back against their attackers. This subject matter mirrors the efforts of women in the protest movement who are often subjected to violence at the hands of authorities.

5. Rashid Rahnama

Instagram account: @rashidrahnamastudio

Similar to Jalz’s use of imagery, Rashid Rahnama, a graphic designer, appropriates images from popular culture, including images of Spiderman and Yoda. In this image, created using Photoshop and AI, Rahnama takes the image of an angel, a familiar subject, and comments on the censorship of bodies within Iran, as mandated by The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, by obscuring the feet, face and head of the angel.