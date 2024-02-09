Justin Bieber returns to the stage after break

By Erica Remboske

Contributor

Justin Bieber, a 29-year-old pop sensation, returned to the stage on Feb. 3 after a year and a half break during an afterparty for the NHL All-Stars game.

Bieber was a celebrity captain and played hockey during the practice before the tournament. Tate McRae, Michael Bublé and Will Arnett were also celebrity captains.

Not only did Bieber play during the practice during the game, but he also performed a bunch of his songs, old and new, at the Maple Leafs party afterward. According to Rolling Stone Magazine, the songs that he performed were “Eenie Meenie,” “Ghost,” “Baby,” “Peaches” and “Hold On.”

After having his face half paralyzed due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in 2022, Bieber announced to the world that his most recent tour, Justice, had been postponed. In 2023, the tour was officially canceled. Many fans were upset and wanted refunds. Now they are calling for a new tour after seeing the most recent news.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a part of shingles. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome “occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.” In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

With the syndrome, Bieber ended up having to cancel his Justice tour as he was unable to sing and perform, which caused the world to be shocked when they saw him come onto the stage at the Maple Leafs afterparty and start performing.

Some fans took to X to express their surprise about the performance.

@estuebs on X stated in a post, “Justin Bieber surprise performing at an intimate show for NHL All Stars Weekend as his first performance in 2 years is so niche & random yet perfectly aligned & he looks so happy I LOVE TO SEE IT.”

Another X user, @celeste_jordyn posted, “justin bieber’s nhl all star performance is EVERYTHING.”

When Bieber was younger, in 2007, he started posting home videos of his singing and performing on YouTube and quickly gained fame. He became America’s pop sensation sweetheart. As he grew up, he learned multiple instruments such as the piano, guitar and drums.

In 2009, Bieber released his first song, “One Time.” This release was one of his first songs to become a part of the radio mainstream. One of his popular albums, “My World,” also came out in 2009. The album quickly became admired by many and gained Bieber many new fans.

His first tour, My World, was announced in 2010 and had 128 shows total between all of the countries he went to. Many of his fans stuck around throughout his whole career and he became a part of their childhood. Some of Bieber’s listeners grew up alongside him, and the kids who were fans of him are adults now.

After seeing the news about Bieber returning to the stage, many fans are wondering when he is going to release new music. There have been many rumors, like photos that were posted on social media with him being in the studio, that he is currently recording new music. Also, Billboard stated that Bieber is currently wrapping up his new album. Fans also want to know when, or if, he is ever going to go on tour again.