New Jersey chosen to host 2026 World Cup Final

By Shaim Akhtar

Staff Writer

FIFA recently announced that the venue for the next 2026 World Cup Final will be in the United States, specifically at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Following the announcement, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has initiated private funding for the event's operations, aiming for around $100 million. However, some estimates suggest that the total operating costs could reach $150 million, factoring in transportation and other operational aspects.

While the financing for the event may exceed initial projections, the return on investment from

sponsorship deals and increased tourism could potentially generate an estimated $2 billion for the Garden State.

FIFA chose MetLife Stadium for various reasons, including its proximity to major tourist attractions like the American Dream Mall and New York City. Additionally, its shorter distance and time zone compatibility with European and South American fans made the venue particularly beneficial for sponsorship deals and international viewership.

Before FIFA's announcement of the venue, there were rumors circulating about other stadiums that could potentially host the final in 2026.

SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles was considered, but its significant distance from European and South American fans and lower seating capacity hindered its chances, according to the LA Times.

According to the Dallas Magazine, the speculated frontrunner for the venue, AT&T Stadium near Dallas, was prominently considered due to the highest seating capacity among all candidates. However, the lack of public transportation and the region's hot weather during the summer made the stadium less likely to host the final.

While the exclusion of these stadiums from the event represents a significant economic loss, FIFA has addressed this by allocating matches to them, including group stage, round of 32 and 16, quarter-final and semi-final matches.

Upon receiving the news, multiple local government leaders and soccer managers have expressed their reactions to the final being held in New Jersey.

“To have the final in New York/New Jersey is a dream come true for me. Being from that area, and I'm sure for most people from that area, it's an area with a rich tradition of soccer and producing players,” stated Gregg Berhalter, United States men's national team’s manager.

“As a lifelong soccer fan, I am thrilled to announce that the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will be hosted by New Jersey and New York City! See you in 2026,” commented Murphy on social media.

Congratulating the announcement, New York mayor Eric Adams commented, “ANOTHER win for New York City and New Jersey — the world's game is coming to the world's biggest stage! The FIFA World Cup 2026 FINAL is coming to town and we are ready to take the pitch. See you in '26!”

There is no doubt that hosting the World Cup final will bring economic benefits to New Jersey and New York. Furthermore, MetLife Stadium will make history as the first World Cup final held on the east coast of the United States.