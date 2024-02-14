‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians:’ A hero children can look up to

Percy Jackson, the daughter of Athena, and Satyr take a journey to retrieve Zeus’s Master Bolt and stop a war with the gods. (Photo courtesy of IMDb )

By Jasmine Lee

Staff Writer

The first season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” has now made its debut on Disney+. Developed by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, this revitalized series is adapted from Riordan’s 2005 novel “The Lightning Thief.”

The series centers on Percy Jackson, portrayed by Walker Scobell, a demigod and the son of Poseidon. He embarked on a quest to recover Zeus’s master bolt, which had been stolen, to prevent a war among the gods. Assisting him are Grover Underwood, a satyr played by Aryan Simhadri, and Annabeth Chase, the demigod daughter of Athena, played by Leah Jeffries.

In 2010, director Chris Columbus was the initial filmmaker to tackle the challenge of bringing these beloved books to the silver screen. These films notably cast Logan Lerman as Jackson.

However, following dissatisfaction among fans with the previous adaptations, there has been a persistent demand for another attempt to capture the essence of these books on screen. Thus, it was deemed necessary for a fresh take on the series, offering a renewed portrayal of the mystical demi-god adventures.

Right from the start, numerous aspects of this series were executed impeccably. Scobell’s portrayal of Jackson was particularly remarkable, capturing the character’s innate sense of wonder and humor with astounding accuracy, staying true to the essence of the original character.

It felt like Jackson’s character hopped right off the page and truly went from ink-written words to an actual character that fans had envisioned. Scobell portrayed a character that young kids, who might not know where they fit into the world yet, could relate to.

The casting for this film was flawless, not only for Jackson but also for Chase and Underwood. The actors truly embodied their characters through their acting. Jeffries portrayed Chase as a fierce warrior, radiating courage and intensity, while Simhadri perfectly captured Underwood’s gentle and wise nature.

All three of their characters had such amazing chemistry with one another and personified their characters down to their mannerisms and quirks, and that started with the talented actors who played them.

The fast-paced series was jam-packed with action as well as pure moments between adolescents, whether you see the characters sharing a heart-to-heart along their journey to the Underworld or battling their fellow demi-gods while playing capture the flag at Camp Half-Blood.

The series depicted Jackson’s journey, portraying him initially as a reluctant young individual unwilling to accept assistance from the gods. However, over time, he is gradually molded into a hero through his interactions with them.

The behind-the-scenes footage showcased in “A Hero’s Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians” revealed the incredibly impressive and skillful work done on both virtual and live sets.

Everything was so mind-blowing, whether it was stunt work, prosthetics, special effects or musical scores. The hard work and dedication that went into this kind of production was clear.

Opting to begin the series with young actors provides an opportunity for it to evolve alongside the characters as the books unfold, offering fans something to anticipate as the characters age.

At long last, Riordan’s work has been given the extensive visual adaptation it deserves and something fans can be proud of.