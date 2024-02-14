‘Stick Season (Forever):’ The end of a collaborative album era

“Forever,” a highly anticipated song among fans, has finally been released, marking the culmination of Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” album with two additional collaborations. (Photo Courtesy of Apple Music )

By Jasmine Lee

Staff Writer

Noah Kahan wrapped up his latest album, which is packed with collaborations and fresh tracks, with the addition of “Stick Season (Forever),” which featured duets alongside Brandi Carlile and Gregory Alan Isakov.

This concluding segment showcases Kahan’s newest single, “Forever,” along with “You’re Gonna Go Far” featuring Carlile and “Paul Revere” featuring Isakov.

Originally hailing from a quaint Vermont town nestled in New England, Kahan grew up surrounded by his family, including his parents and beloved dogs. Despite his humble beginnings, Kahan carved out his niche in the music industry, crafting pop-folk melodies that resonated with audiences. It was through the platform TikTok that his music first started to gain traction, propelling him toward greater recognition and success.

Following the release of his third album, “Stick Season,” Kahan has teamed up with numerous renowned artists, each lending their unique style and creativity to elevate the album to new heights. Collaborators such as Post Malone, Lizzy McAlpine, Kacey Musgraves, Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Sam Fender, Brandi Carlile and Gregory Alan Isakov all contribute their talents as featured artists on this exceptional record.

“Forever is a long time. This album cycle has felt like forever, and I’ve loved every second of it. I have loved living in this world. I have never felt more comfortable in my own skin, more proud of what I was representing in my songwriting and more vindicated by the response to a record that was really an extension of my soul,” Kahan said in a Rolling Stones interview.

“Forever” was a track Kahan previewed on TikTok for several months before its official inclusion in the final version of “Stick Season.” Alongside fellow fans, I found myself eagerly anticipating its release, unable to get enough of the snippet. Now, the moment we’ve been waiting for has arrived and we can finally immerse ourselves in the complete song.

The track’s lyrics explore the transformations inherent in life, delving into how memories of certain moments or places can evolve or feel different upon revisiting them due to personal growth and change over time.

In addition to addressing challenges, the song offers hope for brighter times ahead. Kahan, sharing on Instagram, revealed that while “forever” once symbolized finality and limitations, he now sees it as a beacon of endless possibilities.

In addition to “Forever,” Kahan enlisted the talents of Carlile and Isakov for the closing tracks on the album.

Carlile’s addition to “You’re Gonna Go Far” is a stroke of genius; her ethereal vocals blend seamlessly with Kahan’s, creating breathtaking harmonies. The stripped-back, acoustic instrumentals perfectly complement their voices. Carlile’s country-infused twang adds depth to the emotional verses, resonating deeply with listeners and evoking tears.

Kahan’s collaboration with Isakov on “Paul Revere” is nothing short of exceptional. Isakov’s soft, sultry voice complements Kahan’s higher pitch, lending the track an almost haunting aspect. The harmonies between them are soul-stirring, captivating listeners from the first note.

Kahan is set to embark on a summer tour, where he’ll achieve new heights by performing at renowned venues such as the O2, holding two consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden and wrapping up the tour with two nights at Fenway Park in his native New England.

Kahan has encountered remarkable success from the beginning of his career to the current moment, and I eagerly look forward to observing his future pursuits, confident that he will continue to soar.