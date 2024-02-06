The Trentones win first place in the ICCA quarterfinals

The Trentones pose for a group photo on the steps of Green Hall (Photo courtesy of Nikos DeGruccio).

By Alena Bitonti﻿

Features Editor

The College’s only competitive a cappella group, The Trentones, won the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella’s mid-Atlantic quarterfinals on Jan. 27.

The event was hosted at the College in Kendall Hall and consisted of 10 competing a cappella groups, including ensembles from Stockton University, Westminster Choir College of Rider University and Rutgers University.

In order to prepare for the competition, the group attended a retreat in January planned by Trentones President Leonor Fontanez and Music Director Hope Miller. This four-day retreat included learning choreography and practicing the music set over winter break.

“As a new member, everyone hyped up the winter retreat,” said Victoria McLean, a freshman communication studies major and alto one in the group. “It was a really great experience where I got to know some of the members even better and bond with the group while rehearsing.”

After returning to campus for the spring semester, the group hosted its second annual showcase, a free event open to all students on Jan. 22 in the Brower Student Center. The group received critiques from audience members in order to perfect their set before the competition the following weekend.

At the ICCAs, the Trentones performed a setlist of three songs, starting with “The Thought of You” by Logan Smith, transitioning into “Reckless Driving” by Lizzy McAlpine and Ben Kessler and finally, “If I Go” by Ella Eyre. Featured soloists included Nate Witkowski, Hope Miller, Griffin Petry and Emma Milsom.

Their preparations and hard work paid off, as the Trentones took first place. Members of the group also received two special awards: Outstanding Arrangement, awarded to Hope Miller, and Outstanding Choreography, awarded to Leonor Fontanez and Kayla Wason.

“Over the past 4 months, the group worked hard to make this set worth watching,” said Fontanez. “After our name was called, I was filled with so much pride for my group.”

The Trentones will advance to the ICCA mid-Atlantic quarterfinals on March 23 at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington, Delaware.