Womens softball falls to DeSales in home opener

The Lions are the defending champions of their conference (Photo by Elizabeth Gladstone / Multimedia Coordinator).

By Isabella Darcy

Arts & Entertainment Editor

The College’s No. 22 softball team put up a fight during its 2024 season opener on Feb. 28, but ultimately fell 6-1 to DeSales University. The game, which was originally scheduled as the first of a doubleheader, was played at home at Dr. June Walker Field.

The second game was canceled due to rain. At the time of the cancellation, the score was tied 0-0.

In the first game, the scoreboard remained empty until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Lions bagged their first and only run. Senior catcher Julia Mayernik scored the unearned run.

The Lions’ were unable to maintain their lead. The DeSales Bulldogs were quick to fight back, and ended up dominating the game.

The Bulldogs scored all six of their runs in the top of the sixth inning. Senior second baseman Victoria Agnoli scored an unearned run to tie the game. Shortly after, sophomore shortstop Morgan Brenner scored to put the Bulldogs in the lead.

The Bulldogs continued their fury with a slew of unearned runs from senior outfielder Kayleigh Ferraro, junior first baseman Tori Kenney, first-year outfielder Kiara Castera and first-year infielder Paige Hromin.

No runs were scored for either team in the seventh inning.

This loss was a rare one for the Lions, who took first place in the New Jersey Athletic Conference last season, going 15-3, with an overall record of 32-11. The Lions are 13-time NJAC Champions and six-time NCAA Champions.

DeSales went 23-13 overall and 8-8 in the Mid Atlantic Conference last season, but the Bulldogs started their year on a positive note with their win against the Lions. The win brings their current record to 1-0.

Both teams have a long season ahead of them. The Lions currently have 37 games scheduled for the spring 2024 season.

The Lions play next on March 2 in a doubleheader against New York University. The games will commence at Dr. June Walker Field at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.