From player to graduate assistant: P.J. Ringel’s journey with TCNJ men’s basketball

Ringel won the NJAC as a player and as a graduate assistant (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Gladstone / Multiamedia Coordinator).

By Aidan Mastandrea

Staff Writer

For many, March of 2020 is known as the time that COVID-19 shutdown the world. But a few weeks prior to the worldwide quarantine, the College’s men’s basketball team had won the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championship over Stockton, and starting point guard P.J. Ringel was on the floor cutting down the nets in celebration.

Flash forward four years, a lot has changed in the college's men's basketball program and Ringel’s life. But once again, on Feb. 24, Ringel was back on the floor cutting down the nets after beating Stockton to win an NJAC Championship. This time, however, it was as an assistant coach.

When Ringel was choosing where he would play basketball at the next level, the College was an obvious choice. Head coach Matthew Goldsmith heavily recruited the Marlboro High School student, even sitting in the bleachers at Ringel’s soccer games.

“Coach Goldsmith created a real family-esque atmosphere. When I visited I fell in love with the environment,” said Ringel.

Ringel knew he belonged at the College, but just like most college athletes, there was an adjustment period for the freshman. There was no expectation to get many minutes because of the talented upperclassmen, but Ringel was not as focused as he should have been.

“Because I wasn’t playing, I was goofing off. I didn’t prepare myself well,” said Ringel.

Things changed quickly for Ringel as he started in 20 games for the Lions during his sophomore year in 2018-19. He ranked seventh in the NJAC in assists at 3.3 per game. Setting up open teammates became a staple of Ringel’s play in the years to come.

This experience was huge for Ringel as he headed into the next season. The Lions were uber talented, led by All-American Randy Walko, and ultimately took home the NJAC Championship in Packer Hall over Stockton. Ringel shined as a ball handler, setting up many future professionals en route to the championship. He was 19th in the nation in assists on the season.

Ringel’s senior season was cut short due to COVID, but the point guard certainly did everything he could for the program during his time playing.

Then came the tough decision of what to do with life after college.

“When I got to school I thought I would graduate in four years, get a job in finance and call it a day,” said Ringel.

And for all intents and purposes, that is what he did. After graduation, he got a job as a financial planner. However, things did not feel right. He felt a calling back to the game.

Ringel’s late father was a legendary coach in New York, and Ringel decided to follow in his footsteps and come back to Ewing to become a graduate assistant coach.

“It’s in his blood, and he probably heard a coach's mentality a lot throughout his life,” said coach Goldsmith.

After Ringel’s father tragically passed away in 2016, Goldsmith was there for him whenever he needed it.

“Coach is a father figure to me. He's been there for me every big decision since then. He’s just trying to make me a better man,” said Ringel.

Goldsmith took him under his wing again and showed him the coaching ropes. Once again, there was an adjustment period for Ringel in his first year, but it was obvious that he had what it took to really help the team.

“P.J. was a born leader. He is one of those individuals that can command a room without even trying,” said Eric Murdock Jr., a former player and coach for the College that had the opportunity of both playing with and coaching Ringel.

This season, Ringel was able to take his experience playing in and winning the NJAC to the young Lions’ locker room.

Ringel will graduate from the College’s MBA program in July and will see where his life takes him from there.

“I had a really fun time, and I really feel like I was able to influence things this year,” said Ringel.

Regardless of where Ringel ends up next in life, it is safe to say that he has left his mark with the College's men's basketball program.

“He turned into a real positive role model and a great example for young players,” said Goldsmith.