iDKHOW returns after four years with ‘GLOOM DIVISION’

By Jenna Rittman

Correspondent

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME, commonly referred to as iDKHOW, released its latest album, “GLOOM DIVISION,” on Feb. 23. The album showcases a wide range of genres, from R&B, to post-punk, to art-pop.

The band is made up of one member named Dallon Weekes. He was originally a member of the band Panic! at the Disco from 2009 to 2017, and was also the frontman of the power pop band The Brobecks.

iDKHOW released its first single “Modern Day Cain” in 2017 and reached number eight on the Top 10 Alternative Music Charts on iTunes on its release day. Since then, iDKHOW has released an EP, “1981 Extended Play,” and its first album, “RAZZMATAZZ.”

The band has released four singles, “WHAT LOVE?,” “GLOOMTOWN BRATS,” “INFATUATION” and “DOWNSIDE” leading up to its second album.

The album starts off with the song “DOWNSIDE,” an upbeat and electrifying song about the narrator trying to find a downside in their relationship, but they are so smitten with their partner that they’re unable or unwilling to find one.

The next three songs are “GLOOMTOWN BRATS,” “INFATUATION” and “WHAT LOVE?” In an interview with Rock Sound, Weekes said that “GLOOMTOWN BRATS” is “spirited social commentary with satirical bite.” This song talks about different privileges, such as white privilege, rich privilege and pretty privilege, within both the music industry and life.

Like the title suggests, “INFATUATION” is a song about romantic infatuation.

On iDKHOW’s X, Weekes wrote, “...but really it's about indulging in your own ego. To the point of neglecting reality, and the consequences that always follow.”

Lastly, “WHAT LOVE?” gives off an R&B vibe and explores the fine line between lust and romantic desire between two people in a toxic relationship.

The rest of the record consists of eight new songs. Out of these songs, “SIXFT,” “KISS & TELL,” “A LETTER” and “SATANIC PANIC” particularly stand out to me.

“SIXFT” is a slow, groovy song with jazz influences that details a relationship that Weekes tried to keep alive, but it ends up fizzling out, with Weekes having to threaten the other person to leave him alone. This song is similar to the band’s 2020 single “Leave Me Alone.”

The next track, “KISS & TELL,” examines a relationship coming to an end, with Weekes reminiscing about their former partner.

“A LETTER” is a reworked version of The Brobeck’s 2005 song of the same name. This song has been on iDKHOW’s setlist for years. In a Rock Sound interview, Weekes explained that he always had imagined the audience would harmonize together, but there weren’t enough people in the audience when he played in The Brobecks. However, when people started showing interest in iDKHOW, his vision finally came true.

Lastly, “SATANIC PANIC” is another upbeat song that reflects on the hysteria that invaded America in the 1980s. There is a sense of playfulness in this song while discussing this subject, which is evident in the lyrics, “Easy come, easy go / We wanna save your soul / Satanic panic takes control.”

Overall, “GLOOM DIVISION” is an album that encompasses multiple genres and brings up topics such as love and sex, satanic panic and Weekes’ experience with being neurodivergent. If you are into genres such as art rock, electronic pop or glam pop, this album might be for you.