Norovirus on the rise: What to look out for

By Paige Gould

Staff Writer

Norovirus cases have recently surged, with the latest data highlighting a significant increase in cases in the northeast, and other regions across the U.S. also witnessing a gradual uptick in instances of this stomach bug.

The CDC NoroSTAT program reported that from Aug. 1, 2023 to March 6, 2024, there were 1020 outbreaks of norovirus reported by participating states, an increase compared to the same period last year, which only recorded 852 norovirus outbreaks.

According to the CDC, symptoms of norovirus, or the “stomach flu,” typically include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain and occasionally fever, headaches or body aches. These symptoms usually appear within 12 to 48 hours after exposure and tend to resolve within one to three days. However, severe dehydration can occur in some cases, particularly among vulnerable populations in the elderly, children and autoimmune-compromised.

According to the Mayo Clinic News Network, the spread of norovirus primarily occurs through contaminated foods or drinks, contact with surfaces carrying the virus or ingestion of particles of feces or vomit. Infected individuals shed billions of norovirus particles, making them highly contagious, especially in the days following recovery.

To mitigate the risk of norovirus infection, the CDC recommends several preventive measures. These included frequent handwashing, particularly after using the restroom or before handling food. Thorough washing of fruits and vegetables, cooking shellfish adequately and sanitizing kitchen surfaces were also essential precautions. It is crucial to avoid food preparation or handling when experiencing symptoms of the illness and to take precautions when dealing with contaminated items.

Unfortunately, there is no specific medication for norovirus. However, maintaining hydration is crucial in managing the symptoms. Oral rehydration solutions, available over the counter, could help replenish lost fluids, especially in cases where dehydration is a concern.

According to the American Medical Association, historical data from the past two years indicated similar spikes at the beginning of 2022 and 2023, typically subsiding by April. This underscores the importance of adhering to preventive measures and promoting public awareness to minimize the impact of norovirus outbreaks. By practicing good hygiene habits and staying informed about the latest recommendations, individuals could play a vital role in preventing the spread of norovirus within their communities.