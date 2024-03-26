TCNJ softball sweeps doubleheader in dramatic fashion

By Max Nasjletti

Correspondent

The College’s softball team got themselves back in the win column on Friday, securing a doubleheader sweep over Muhlenberg College.

The first game of the doubleheader was a tight battle for both teams. The Lions were trailing 1-0 after an RBI groundout gave the Mules an early lead. Muhlenberg held the lead until the bottom of the third inning, when senior catcher Julia Mayernik hit a two-run homer, clearing the center field wall.

The majority of the game was pitching-dominant. Freshman pitcher Maya Knasiak threw a complete game, allowing one earned run while striking out six.

The College added on to its lead in the bottom of the sixth, when freshman Sara Vincent deposited a crucial pinch-hit home run to left-center field. With a 3-1 lead and now a two-run cushion, that was all Knasiak needed to close out the game, striking out the final two Muhlenberg hitters to end the game.

The second game of the doubleheader was a thriller. The Lions picked it up offensively in the first inning. Fifth-year outfielder Kaci Neveling led off the game with a single up the middle and then proceeded to steal second and third base, as a throwing error from Muhlenberg allowed her to score the game’s first run.

However, one run was not going to be the deciding factor in this contest. Muhlenberg scored four runs over the next four innings. By the fifth inning, the Mules were leading 5-1. With darkness looming and the game threatening to end early, the College had no choice but to play resiliently.

They did just that in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sophomore first baseman Camryn Kitchin sparked the Lions’ comeback with a double to left field. Kitchin eventually came around to score on a throwing error by the Muhlenberg catcher. Shortly after, Neveling walloped a double to make it 5-3. Later in the same inning, senior shortstop Julia Kinnally stroked a single, scoring Neveling to make it a one-run game.

After the Mules tacked on another run in the top-half of the sixth inning, it was a do or die situation for the Lions. With the bases loaded, freshman Taylor Freudenburg singled to bring home the fifth run for the College. With two outs in the inning, sophomore left fielder Morgan Estelow got hit by the pitch to tie the game at six. The next batter was Kinnally, who firmly slapped a line drive down the right field line to give the Lions an 8-6 advantage. The game subsequently ended after the sixth inning due to darkness. Kinnally, who essentially delivered the game-winning hit, was not fazed by the moment.

“I definitely wasn’t trying to do too much… anything that could get me on [base] or through the infield would work,” Kinnally said.

Kinnally credits her teammates’ positive mentality as the reason behind their early success.

“We definitely have proven that we are resilient and we have the ability to learn from the past and move on to the present,” she said. “We do not shy away from a challenge.”

With the doubleheader sweep, the Lions improved their record to 11-3, an impressive start for the reigning New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament champions.