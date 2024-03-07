TCNJ track and field puts up strong performances at regional championship meet

The College had a nice weekend in Rochester (Photo courtesy of Shane Gillespie / Photo Editor).

By Brenden Kelley

Staff Writer

The men and women’s track and field teams posted strong individual performances this past weekend at the two day All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Regional Championship meet.

The first day of the meet saw impressive individual performances by multiple Lions. Junior Eliza Bruncaj won the pentathlon event, breaking the College’s record in the process, with a score of 3462. Sophomore Sarah Scepkowski had a great pentathlon also, placing seventh with a score of 2935.

Junior Kerri McCarthy and senior Edith Gonzalez competed well in the shot-put, placing fifth and ninth, respectively. McCarthy threw 12.37 meters and Gonzalez threw 12.218 meters.

The 4x400-meter relay team, composed of freshman Mackenzie Burke, freshman Kelsey Thomas, sophomore Kelly O’Grady and senior Amanda Demko, placed fifth with an impressive time of 4:02.45.

The distance relay team, made up of freshman Aidan Ferraez, freshman Lucas Lattimer, sophomore Kevin Matthews and sophomore Roman Fabbricatore, posted an impressive time of 10:24.84 and placed seventh.

The last day of the meet saw the Lions finish strong, as the men’s team finished fifth overall with 38 team points and the women’s team finished ninth overall with 29.5 points.

Fifth-year Kaley Harnett had a great day, finishing fourth in the high jump. She jumped over a bar placed at 1.57 meters.

Junior Jessica Reilly finished sixth overall in the weight throw with an impressive distance of 16.29 meters.

The 4x200-meter relay team, composed of Burke, Thomas, freshman Samantha Magin and sophomore Cameron Ruffini, finished seventh with a strong time of 1:47.53.

Sophomore Jayvee Dumas had an incredible day Saturday, finishing second in the heptathlon with a score of 4545.

Freshman Jack Attali finished third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.16 seconds. Attali also finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.14 seconds.

Senior Ray Schmitt placed second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.90

Senior Zack Mackiewicz had a strong showing in the weight throw, tossing a distance of 16.59 meters.

The Lions look to continue their season at the NCAA Championship meet in Virginia Beach, starting on March 8.