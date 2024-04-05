Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses due to cargo container ship accident

By Shaim Akhtar

Staff Writer

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, located in Baltimore, Maryland, collapsed on March 26 due to a collision with a cargo ship, causing a loss of structural stability in the bridge.

Following the collapse, authorities rescued two construction workers from the debris and recovered the bodies of two workers in their initial rescue operation. Furthermore, officials believe that another four construction workers who were on the bridge are dead. The rescue operation to locate the workers, however, has transitioned into a salvage effort, as officials suspect the four still missing may be trapped in vehicles buried within the bridge debris, inaccessible to divers.

The ship involved in the accident was a Singapore-flagged container named Dali, en route to Sri Lanka from the Port of Baltimore. However, the cargo ship lost power in the Patapsco River, which caused the collision with the bridge.

This is not the first time Dali was implicated in a distinct accident. In 2016, the ship's bow purportedly swung around, resulting in the stern scraping against the quay in Antwerp, Belgium. As a result, there was significant damage spanning several meters of the hull, and subsequently, the ship's master and onboard pilot were held accountable.

The incident at the bridge has resulted in substantial economic impacts for Baltimore, as the bridge’s debris prevents the usage of the primary U.S. port for both imports and exports of "roll-on, roll-off" vehicles, as well as farm and construction equipment. Additionally, the lack of port operations has impacted the employment of 15,000 port workers, putting their jobs on hold until the removal of debris.

Government agencies have been communicating with companies to reroute maritime traffic to surrounding ports, aiming to minimize logistical issues and prevent cargo ships from interfering with the debris removal process.

In a statement to CNBC, editor-in-chief of the shipping journal Lloyd’s List, Richard Meade, commented, “This will have an impact for trade all along the East Coast and it will continue until we know how quickly.”

Maryland has declared a state of emergency to secure funds to aid in the cleanup efforts of the bridge. The federal government has also approved emergency low-interest loans of up to $2 million through the end of 2024 to assist local businesses affected by the incident.

Moreover, the federal government has awarded Maryland an initial $60 million in emergency funds to clear debris and commence the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The Biden administration has committed to covering all expenses related to debris removal and bridge reconstruction.

The Francis Scott Key’s collapse has prompted multiple government and local leaders to voice their reaction.

“It’s going to take time to clear this section of the collapse. It’s not going to take hours. It’s not going to take days. But once we complete this phase of the work, we can move more tugs and more barges into the area to accelerate our recovery,” stated Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on X. “Maryland’s economy and Maryland’s workers rely on us to move quickly. But it’s not just Maryland being impacted. The nation’s economy and the nation’s workers rely on us to move quickly.”

To the people of Baltimore, President Joe Biden, during a presidential briefing on March 26, stated, “We’re with you. We’re going to stay with you as long as takes. And like the governor said, you’re Maryland tough, you’re Baltimore strong, and we’re going to get through this together. And I promise: We’re not leaving.”

While debris cleanup efforts are ongoing, the state of Maryland intends to swifty start the reconstruction operation of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in order to prevent further economic hurdles.