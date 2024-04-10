K-pop girl group IVE makes their New Jersey debut

By Olivia Harrison

Staff Writer

Korean girl group IVE brought their “Show What I Have” world tour to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on March 29.

The “Show What I Have” tour marks the first time the band has embarked on a worldwide tour. Many fans were excited to see them for the first time in the United States, especially at the Prudential Center. The concert featured a mix of different choreography, popular songs and even solo and duet performances from each singer.

Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo lit up the stage, charming audience members with incredible vocals, dance moves and charisma. For many fans, known affectionately as DIVES, the concert was a fantastic experience, and seeing the girls debut in the United States was exciting.

An early highlight of the concert was the first two opening songs, which featured the band on the main stage performing the band's hit song “I AM” and a revised pop-rock style of their other hit single, “Royal,” which was remastered just for the tour. In addition, the main stage featured stunning graphic visuals as a backdrop, coinciding with the fun-filled, pop nature of the songs and choreography.

In addition to performing their own music, IVE flexed their ability to cover popular American songs. Gaeul hyped audiences with her powerful take on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” Rei covered Niki’s famous single “Every Summertime.” Also, the girls performed in groups of two, with Gaeul and Rei performing “Wannabe,” Liz and Wonyoung performing “Reality” by Richard Sanderson and Leeso and Yujin performing “Woman Like Me” by Little Mix.

Then, the girls took a quick intermission before beginning their third act, which featured a much darker concept. Taking elements from their song “Hypnosis,” the girls donned all-black outfits and performed their most popular debut hits, “Love Dive,” “Kitsch,” “BADDIE” and, of course, “After Like,” before the stage went dark.

The band wasn’t gone for long and was back onstage with roaring applause from the audience. After reflecting on their journey and their tour experience, they put all their energy into performing a fantastic encore. “OTT” and their newest single, “All Night,” gave everyone one last energy boost before leaving for the night. Confetti rained down, concluding the “Show What I Have” world tour and their United States debut.