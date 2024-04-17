TCNJ baseball splits conference matchups

The Lions won two and lost two in their games with Stockton and NJCU (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Gladstone / Multimedia Coordinator).

By Joseph Caruso

Staff Writer

The Lions went 2-2 in their four games against Stockton University and New Jersey City University that spanned April 11 to April 14. They won one and lost one against each team.

The College’s baseball team was looking to continue their winning as of late, having bounced back with four wins in their previous six games after a costly four-game losing streak earlier in the season. With four conference games on their agenda, the Lions were looking to regain their early season swagger and climb back atop the New Jersey Athletic Conference standings.

On Thursday, they hosted the Ospreys of Stockton, who entered the game at an impressive 5-1 in conference play this season. This was the first of two meetings with the Ospreys, as the Lions would look to take advantage of the matchup being on their home field.

It was a good start for the College, jumping out to an early 2-0 lead in the second inning. RBIs from sophomore outfielder Jack O'Donnell and junior infielder Zach Hochheiser accounted for the only Lion runs on the day.

With a shortage of offense, senior starting pitcher Jordan Gray needed to step up. He did, delivering 7.2 innings of shutout ball while striking out six. Gray locked up his fourth victory of the year, now standing 4-0. He handed the ball off to senior relief pitcher Joe Ferreri who picked up his second save of the season, as the Lions shut out Stockton 2-0.

It was Military Appreciation Day at George Ackerman Park on Saturday, as the College welcomed the Gothic Knights of New Jersey City. Sitting at just 8-15, the Lions would try to capitalize on the struggling Gothic Knights to string together a pair of wins in the doubleheader.

It was a roaring start for the Lions, who quickly jumped out to a seven-run lead after three innings. Hochheiser had another nice outing, getting a team-high three RBIs. Senior Ryan Goodall also had a good day, going 3-5 with two RBIs of his own.

On the mound, it was a nearly perfect show for fifth-year pitcher Ben Amon. Looking to stay undefeated, Amon threw a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits while striking out eight. He received his fourth victory of the year and brought his earned run average down to a season-best 2.45 as the Lions grabbed a 12-0 victory.

Looking for more of the same in the latter half of the doubleheader, the College struck first, with an RBI single from senior Jack Haynes, giving them a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, this would be the only time the Lions held a lead in the game, as the Gothic Knights came back with three runs of their own in the top of the third.

Junior pitcher Jackson Malouf was the starter, and despite giving up six runs, none of them were earned. The defense was the story of this game, as the Lions handed this game away with a season-high four errors committed, leading to all six runs they conceded being unearned. The woes in the field were too much to overcome, as the College dropped the second game 6-4.

Looking to bounce back after the disappointing end to the doubleheader, the Lions traveled to Stockton to take on the Ospreys for the second time in three days. A victory never seemed to be in the cards for the Lions, however, as Stockton carried a five-run lead into the eighth. The Lions did not quit, as they contributed two runs in their own right to make it 5-2 going into the ninth inning.

Junior pitcher Dan Merkel had a solid day, going six innings allowing one earned run in another quality start. The Lions defensive struggles seemed to linger, as they conceded multiple unearned runs for the second straight game. That would be too much to overcome, as they fell to Stockton 5-2.

Now sitting at 18-9 and fifth in the conference, it is now or never for the Lions with less than 10 games remaining in the season. Their next matchup is at home against No. 20 Rowan on April 18.