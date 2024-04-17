TCNJ men’s and women’s tennis grabs wins on Senior Day

By Tyler Morello

Staff Writer

The College’s men’s and women’s tennis teams had two meetings each this past weekend. The Lions faced Salisbury University on Saturday and then faced Drew University on Sunday for their Senior Days.

The men’s matchup with Salisbury was highly anticipated, as the Sea Gulls came into the weekend ranked No. 41 nationally. The No. 22 ranked Lions hosted Salisbury in Ewing on April 13, and dropped their first match of the season, 6-3. The Lions were undefeated prior to this and fell to 11-1 following the loss.

Sixth-year Matthew Michibata and sophomore Harrison Maitland-Carter won their doubles match 8-5, which was the only doubles match the Lions would win against Salisbury. Michibata and Maitland-Carter won their singles matches as well. The other four singles matches were extremely competitive, with each decided in a third set and there being four tiebreaker sets in total. The College was not able to come out on top in any of these, though.

The following day was Senior Day, and Michibata, along with fifth-year Adrian Tsui, were celebrated for their career achievements and accomplishments. After their recognition, Michibata and Tsui proceeded to win all of their matches in the afternoon. The duo of Michibata and Maitland-Carter worked to another victory, winning 8-2.

Freshman Aayush Kishore and sophomore Asa Wong were the other doubles pairing who were victorious, winning 8-5. Tsui ended up outplaying his opponent in two sets, 6-0, 6-2. The Lions went undefeated in their singles play, winning each match convincingly in two sets.

The College’s women’s team entered the weekend as the No. 41 ranked team in the nation. They hosted Salisbury on Saturday as well and were able to coast to a 7-2 victory. The Lions were able to win two of the three doubles matches in the afternoon. Junior Aira Abalos and freshman Marcella Warner breezed to an 8-2 win, while freshmen Prisha Priyadarshini and Gabriella Robinson also came out on top 8-5.

The Lions won five of their six singles matches, with Warner, Priyadarshini and Robinson each being victorious. Warner remained undefeated while Priyadarshini and Robinson improved to 13-1. Freshman Zoey Albert and senior Chase Eisenberg each won in singles as well.

Eisenberg was the lone Lion celebrated for Senior Day against Drew University. She had totaled 109 career wins during her time at the College before this matchup. On Sunday, she added to her total, winning both of her matches. She and Albert were able to win 8-3 in their doubles match.

Abalos and Warner, along with Priyadarshini and Robinson, won comfortably 8-1, 8-2. Abalos and Warner are an astounding 15-0 when playing together in doubles this year. Every Lion won their singles match, meaning Eisenberg got to 111 career wins. Abalos was able to pick up her 100th career victory with her singles win.

The Lions men’s team has two home matchups next weekend against Oneonta and No. 42 ranked Stevens. The women’s team plays their final regular season matches against Kean University on April 20 in Union, New Jersey.