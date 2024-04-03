TCNJ men’s tennis continues hot start

The College in their win this past weekend (Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Alagna).

By Aidan Mastandrea

Staff Writer

The College’s men's tennis team continued their red hot start to the season, winning matches against New York University and Rutgers-Camden to improve their record to 8-0.

The first match took place on March 23 in the College’s recreation center. The Lions prevailed over NYU in a close 5-4 match.

The College lost two out of the three doubles matches, but were able to dominate the singles matches to secure the victory.

Sixth-year Matthew Michibata came back after losing the first set against NYU’s Boren Zheng to win the No. 1 singles match in three sets.

“Although it was the first time all season we were losing after doubles, we are extremely confident in our singles lineup. The first four singles played with confidence and all won to clinch the match,” said sophomore business major Brett Schuster.

Schuster, along with Alberto Thomas, were the sole doubles partners to win their match against NYU.

The Lions were back in action only a day later on March 24, taking on Rutgers-Camden at the college's tennis complex. This was the first conference matchup of the season for the College.

This match was as one-sided as it gets as the Lions won all nine matches of the day, winning 9-0. The College came in at No. 15 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Rankings, their highest spot in over a decade.

“We’ve had multiple big wins this season and the goal is to keep stacking them on, hopefully raising our ranking even more,” said Schuster.

This group was able to continue their win streak at Haverford College on March 30, a team that the Lions defeated 9-0 just a year ago and this year defeated 7-2.